The week's best quotes on climate, COVID and community

“Money sitting idle in a bank account for 14 years does not drive economic development. Unfortunately, that’s been the case with the Fast Forward Fund, for the last 14 years, or the vast majority of it. We now have someone coming to us saying we’re not keeping jobs, we’re adding jobs, we're adding good-paying jobs. ... How is this not a win?" -- Tom Beckius, City Council member, on $3.35 million that Duncan Aviation will receive for a new hangar and maintenance areas from a little-known city economic development fund.

"None of us could have gotten through the last two years if it hadn't been for the people we work with closest, for the people we can lean on, the people we can trust, the people we hold close to as our work family." -- Nina Redl, chaplain at Bryan Health, during a ceremony at Bryan East Campus, where bells tolled 488 times in remembrance of the 488 people who died at Bryan from COVID-19 in the last two years.

“Lynn leaves his fingerprints on every one of our city's beloved parks, trails, and recreational programs. His legacy of innovation, progress and dedication to our community will continue to benefit residents into the future.” -- Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, in a press release following the announcement that Lynn Johnson, Lincoln Parks and Recreation director, will retire June 1. He joined the department in 1997 as a planning and construction manager.

"Give me a chance to have a future." -- Alex Hamric, a 14-year-old Lincoln student, advocating before a legislative committee for LR102, in which the Legislature acknowledges a man-made "climate and ecological crisis" and establishes that they have a "moral obligation" to react to slow it.

"The can has been kicked down the road. We have a crisis now." -- Sen. Steve Lathrop of Omaha calling for the enactment of reforms recommended by the Crime and Justice Institute to solve Nebraska's prison overcrowding crisis.

