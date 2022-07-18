The week's best quotes on campers, conventions, drought, hope and fireflies

“It really just reminds me of the joy of volleyball. During other camps, it’s more like I know that they’re having a good time. With this camp, it’s not only making them happy, and it’s making me happy. It’s reminding me of why I play.” -- Kenzie Knuckles, junior Husker volleyball player, on her work with a Unified Volleyball Camp for Special Olympic athletes.

"That's how the Republican Party is run. It's run by the people who show up." -- Gov. Pete Ricketts, talking about the Nebraska GOP's new leadership, which emerged after a tumultuous state convention on July 16.

"The people will be in charge of the Republican Party." -- Eric Underwood, newly elected Republican Party chairman, at a gathering of Republican leaders on Thursday.

"It’s important for us, the city of Omaha, to have an opportunity to support the legacy of Malcolm’s birth here. It encourages the rest of the state to know about the true civil rights history of Omaha." -- JoAnna LeFlore-Ejike, a board member of the Malcolm X Foundation, on his nomination to the Nebraska Hall of Fame.

"What it really does is provide the opportunity for hope and connections, someone to call and ultimately save lives of Nebraskans." -- Sheri Dawson, behavioral health director for the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, discussing the new 988 number for people dealing with desperation and thoughts of suicide.

"Drought is always a comparison to some normal, and there are places where we don’t have enough data to say what is normal. In addition, the new normal seems to be a moving target these days." -- Mark Svoboda, National Drought Mitigation director and the UNL lead on a project that earned a $1 million Defense Department award to study drought-fueled political instability.

"If you've missed the show so far, it's not too late. Get out there when the sun goes down, wear your insect repellent and watch the magic." -- Jody Green, Nebraska Extension entomologist, on the wet spring and its resulting increase in the firefly population.

"Climate/decarbonization tech is very sexy right now." -- Ben Williamson, principle and general counsel of Invest Nebraska, on a $300 million investment in Monolith, a Lincoln-based clean energy company with a plant in Hallam that produces carbon black, a substance with a variety of industrial uses.