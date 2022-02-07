The week's best quotes on bills, beginnings and beer

"I personally have spent almost $850 trying to pas one test. That $850 could have gone toward my tuition, books or even personal bills." -- Adrainne Kruger, a junior studying education at Wayne State College, testifying in front of a legislative committee considering alternatives to testing requirements for teachers.

“Some of the guys who aren’t here anymore were my best friends. They’re great guys and good coaches. But I’m also really comfortable with the guys we have now and, like I said, it’s been a lot of fun for me to be in the room talking some new ideas and new ball with people.” -- Scott Frost, Husker head football coach, reflecting on staff changes that saw him firing four offensive assistant coaches and replacing them.

“You have built and built and built and built, If you continue down that same direction, it will bankrupt us from a moral and fiscal perspective. ... They are picking out drapes before you’ve approved the mortgage,”” -- Danielle Conrad of the ACLU of Nebraska, addressing the Legislature's Appropriations Committee, on a request by the Corrections Department for $270 million to replace the state penitentiary in Lincoln.

"I've always felt when you throw alcohol into the mix, it changes the nature of the audience. And so I would certainly advise them to think this over very carefully before they make this move." Tom Osborne, former Husker football coach and athletic director, in a TV interview talking about the Board of Regents plan to discuss allowing the university to sell alcoholic beverages at sporting events.

