The week's best quotes on big cats, better education, preseason prognostication and aid for Ukraine

“Everybody's going through something. Everybody has some kind of weight on their shoulders.” -- Rev. Renee Massie, associate pastor at Zion International Ministries, on why they stand on O Street to offer prayers and encouragement to passers-by who pull in.

"We are in the competition business. That's not gonna change. I've said it before: We don't get tenure in athletics, so winning is not an option for us." -- Trev Alberts, Husker athletic director, talking about his expectations for the football team during Big Ten Media Days.

“I don’t pay any attention to (the hot-seat narrative). Any year you’re coaching at a school like Nebraska or any of these schools in the Big Ten, there’s going to be pressure to win. We certainly were playing catch-up with a lot of teams for a long time. I think we’ve done a good job closing the gap. Had our chances to win a lot more games than we have. It’s our time to do it. And the pressure doesn’t change.” -- Scott Frost, Husker football head coach, talking about whether there is more pressure to win this season.

"We're giving them enough now to help fight the war. We need to give them enough to win the war." -- Sen. Tom Brewer, discussing aid to Ukraine after visiting the war-torn nation.

“We love all Husker athletics, but this is just a different experience. Going to this place, being on the field and seeing the players close up is just awesome.” -- Aaron Fryzek, father of Weston, after Weston got Husker players' autographs during Fan Day at Memorial Stadium.

“We have to be unusual and, quite frankly, we just have to figure out a way that we’re going to grow and get better together.” -- Matt Blomstedt, state education commissioner talking about going beyond a return to pre-COVID "normal" regarding student achievement.

“That would have made that Maine Coon look like a little stuffed animal. That thing was big. A house cat is not big.” -- Jody Hunke, a Wahoo homeowner who captured what she believes to be a mountain lion outside her home, disputing a Nebraska Game and Parks determination that the animal was a house cat.