The week's best quotes on art, masks, money and perspective

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

“The protesters in Lincoln over the past few days have largely been peaceful and respectful, and I fully support their calls for justice. (Saturday) night, however, a smaller handful of people who apparently have other agendas committed terrible acts of destruction. Violence and Lincoln is not acceptable. We will take the necessary steps to protect everyone in our community from harm, including our residents, our police and our peaceful protesters.” -- Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, announcing an 8 p.m. curfew for Sunday night after two days of protests in Lincoln.

"But I am begging all of you who feel a need to raise your fist or to throw a stone, to stop for one moment and think about the fact that each of us are someone's loved one." -- Sändra Washington, Lincoln city councilwoman, with a message to would-be protesters.

“It doesn’t feel like Lincoln to me. It makes me extremely sad and it’s upsetting. I feel people’s angst over the killing in Minneapolis. But we have to, as a community, take back Lincoln as soon as we can.” -- Tammy Ward, Lincoln city councilwoman, on the two nights of protests.