The week's best quotes on art, masks, money and perspective

“The protesters in Lincoln over the past few days have largely been peaceful and respectful, and I fully support their calls for justice. (Saturday) night, however, a smaller handful of people who apparently have other agendas committed terrible acts of destruction. Violence and Lincoln is not acceptable. We will take the necessary steps to protect everyone in our community from harm, including our residents, our police and our peaceful protesters.” -- Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, announcing an 8 p.m. curfew for Sunday night after two days of protests in Lincoln.
"But I am begging all of you who feel a need to raise your fist or to throw a stone, to stop for one moment and think about the fact that each of us are someone's loved one." -- Sändra Washington, Lincoln city councilwoman, with a message to would-be protesters.
“It doesn’t feel like Lincoln to me. It makes me extremely sad and it’s upsetting. I feel people’s angst over the killing in Minneapolis. But we have to, as a community, take back Lincoln as soon as we can.” -- Tammy Ward, Lincoln city councilwoman, on the two nights of protests.
“Thank you to the significant majority of protesters who were peaceful last night. Peaceful protest is the right way to exercise our First Amendment rights.” -- Gov. Pete Ricketts on protests in Lincoln and Omaha.
"A family was good enough to give me a second chance. I mean, you get a new heart. Can you imagine that? I still have a hard time wrapping my brain around the fact that the heart inside me is a new one. Just think about it. It's not something you thought would ever happen to you." -- Barney Cotton, former Husker player and assistant coach, on his life-saving heart transplant.
"This year, it's about coming together for nonprofits, not beating a record. We're kind of seeing this as a critical time for them to get some revenue coming through their doors and hopefully keeping their doors open." -- Jenny Chapin, vice president for marketing for the Lincoln Community Foundation, on this year's Give to Lincoln Day.
"This is not a partisan issue. It's a public safety issue." -- Bob Ravenscroft, Bryan Health vice president of advancement, on the hospital's policy requiring staff and visitors to wear masks, a policy that has drawn criticism on social media and from some visitors.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.