The week's best quotes on abortion rights ruling, youth sports inequities and Catholic school education

"I didn't think it would take this long. There have been people praying all over America to undo this because it is wrong." -- Shirley Lang, co-founder of Lincoln Right to Life, on Friday's Supreme Court ruling that ended the constitutional protection for abortion.

"With this decision, the Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey and dismantled the federal constitutional protections for abortions that have existed for 50 years." -- Scout Richters, reproductive rights counsel for the ACLU of Nebraska, on the Supreme Court ruling that removes a constitutional right to abortion and send the decision back to states.

“We decided this anti-discrimination language must be. It must be. It’s past time. It’s not a controversial decision. That’s why we’re doing it.” -- Kay Siebler, one of the organizers of a petition drive to place the fairness ordinance on the ballot. Earlier it was passed by the City Council, and a measure organized by the Nebraska Family Alliance gathered enough signatures to put it on a ballot, at which point the council rescinded the ordinance.

“Any pipeline project is a risk. As a permit-issuing body, neither you nor the general public can make an informed decision without (knowing) the potential environmental impacts.” -- Jennifer Bear Eagle, an attorney representing the Winnebago tribe, in the letter calling for an environmental impact study on two proposed carbon dioxide pipelines running across several states.

"We would play teams with guys in all-matching backpacks and uniforms. We showed up in drawstring bags and basketball shorts. It almost felt like we were a step behind." -- Johnny Gress, discussing his experiences playing youth sports against club and select teams that cost a lot of money to join.

"Prices for just about everything are going up, but not tuition at the University of Nebraska." -- Ted Carter, NU president, discussing a budget approved by regents that raises spending by 1.3% over the prior year but hold tuition steady.

"(It's) the Catholic education that is responsible for things like the training of St. Thomas Aquinas, responsible for the training of and formation of musicians like Mozart and Beethoven and artists like Michelangelo. I don't think God quit making those kinds of artists. I think we quit forming them." -- Matthew Hecker, chief administrative officer of the Diocese of Lincoln's schools, on a pilot program that is focusing on the liberal arts and sciences and the classical method of learning cultivated by the church for centuries.

