The week's best quotes on a new senator, a new superintendent and a lower COVID risk

"Clearly, we need to ensure that privacy doesn't mean that serious issues get swept under the rug and aren't properly addressed, unless leaked to the media." -- Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks, discussing the need for transparency in the aftermath of Sen. Mike Groene's resignation as a state senator after allegations surfaced in the media that he had taken photos inappropriately of a legislative aide.

“To me at this time, at this season of the work that I’m doing, this is truly a dream job. This is something where I realized the board, the community, has made an investment in bringing me forward as the next superintendent and I intend to return that investment to them by working collaboratively, collectively with the staff and the community to bring about even better things for students as time goes forward.” -- Paul Gausman, Sioux City schools superintendent, after being named the next superintendent of Lincoln Public Schools, succeeding Steve Joel.

"We’re on the right track and continue to see significant improvement. The pandemic is not over, but each week we’re making progress and getting our community to a better place." -- Pat Lopez, Lincoln-Lancaster County health director, lowering the county's COVID risk dial into the low orange area, its lowest level in more than three months.

"I see this as an opportunity to give back and continue to promote conservative values in the Legislature." -- Mike Jacobson, a North Platte banker and Gov. Pete Ricketts' appointee to finish the term of Sen. Mike Groene, who resigned.

“Nobody likes to feel like they’re abandoned That’s what happens when you go someplace where nobody knows you. ... What does society want to do? Are we going to kick these people to the curb or are we going to treat them decently?” -- Ron Ross, president of Rural Health Development, on the challenges of keeping nursing homes open for elderly Nebraskans.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0