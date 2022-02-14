The week's best quotes on a crisis, COVID and casinos

“Never has the future of the (developmental disability) system hung in the balance more than today. I don’t know if there’s enough duct tape and baling wire in the world to hold this thing together and keep it from flying apart.” — Alan Zavodny, CEO at North Star Services, speaking to a legislative committee on increasing costs to staff agencies caring for the state's developmentally disabled.

"We’re all anxious to put this surge behind us, but right now, our hospitals still need our help to relieve some of the pressure they continue to experience, It’s important not to remove preventative measures too soon only to lose the ground we’ve gained." — Pat Lopez, Lincoln-Lancaster County health director, announcing an extension of the local mask mandate through Feb. 25.

"Why exempt casinos from paying property taxes if (casino gambling) is about property tax relief." — Sen. Mike Flood of Norfolk, arguing for a bill that would ban the use of tax-increment financing for the construction of casinos.

"We can finally smile and be happy." — Derrick Walker, Husker forward, after the NU men's basketball team notched its first Big Ten win of the season, 78-65 against Minnesota, in Lincoln on Wednesday.

"As long as I'm president of the university system, we will never bring alcohol to an athletic event before first bringing it to this body." — Ted Carter, NU president, addressing the Board of Regents after it voted 7-0 to rescind the ban on allowing alcohol to be sold at university athletic events.

"Not only does the University of Nebraska turn every dollar it receives into growth for the state, but it transforms the lives of our next generation of leaders in so many ways that we can’t fully quantify." -- Sen. Lynn Walz of Fremont, chairwoman of the Education Committee, on a study that showed the University of Nebraska generated $5.8 billion in economic activity for the state in 2021.

