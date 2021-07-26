The week's best quotes: Masks, media days and more

"Maybe I'll be wrong, maybe the numbers aren't going to do what we're worried they're going to do, but I don't think we're going to be starting school without masks." -- Bob Rauner, Lincoln school board member and president for Partnership for a Healthy Lincoln, on his concerns that an uptick in COVID numbers may require masks for students when LPS starts on Aug. 16.

“For far too long, people have become comfortable with evading conversations around race and equity. Should the Board of Regents vote against CRT, not only will they conserve this cowardly cultural practice, but this could potentially cause other institutions to follow suit.” -- Wording of a statement attached to a petition from the United College Athlete Advocates opposing a Nebraska Board of Regents resolution objecting to "imposition" of critical race theory in curriculum.

"We are clearly going in the wrong direction." -- Kevin Reichmuth, a Lincoln pulmonologist, explaining the need for residents to get vaccinated as COVID numbers are starting to creep back up.

"Please wear a helmet. It saved my life, and it might save yours." -- LPD officer Luke Bonkiewicz, during police briefing after two bicyclists were struck by vehicles. Bonkiewicz was injured seriously in a cycling accident in 2003.