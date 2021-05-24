The week's best quotes: Masks, Mead and a 'milestone'

"Achieving the green level on the risk dial is a major milestone for our entire community." -- Pat Lopez, Lincoln-Lancaster County health director, announcing that that mask mandate would expire at the end of the day May 20.

“The sooner we can get it cleaned up, the better. If that means we have to let them run their digesters and other things to get the water and other stuff out there, we’ve got to do it.” -- Bill Thorson, chairman of the Mead Village Board, on a planning commission recommendation to suspend AltEn's permit to manufacture ethanol but allow the company to use equipment and machinery to continue cleaning up contaminants.

"We need to be comfortable with people wearing masks. That might be something new that goes on for a long time." -- Dr. Eric Avery, president of the Lancaster County Medical Society, discussing one of the long-term effects of COVID precautions.

“I think it says Lincoln is open to leaders of all colors and stripes, and I think it does turn a corner in a way. What matters most is our ability to serve the community, no matter who we are.” -- Tom Beckius, newly elected Lincoln City Council member, on what it says about the city that there are three openly gay members serving on the council.