The week's best quotes: Investments, incarceration, innoculation, great bowlers and a great teacher

"She taught me right where I was, without judgment. She made me feel self-worth. She showed me respect and expected all of us to show her respect in return. ... She gave me a sort of self-confidence that could never be undone.” -- Robert Eddins, a former student on Ada Robinson, a 30-plus-year Clinton Elementary teacher, after whom a committee is recommending Lincoln's newest elementary school be named.
"Please, folks, sign up to get the vaccine. This is the way we work our way through the pandemic." -- Gov. Pete Ricketts, at a press briefing, urging Nebraskans to get the COVID vaccine.
"Obviously, this last year was a historic winter, so our test program was really tested and we do expect to do that at least one more year to see how that plays out in a normal winter, whatever that is here in Nebraska." -- Liz Elliott, Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Department director, on historic snowfall that cost the city $1.2 million more than expected and included a new program using contractors for some snow removal.
“This is the third tour he’s started in Lincoln. They love the building. They love the audiences here. We’ve got a couple days set aside for them to open his tour here again.” -- Tom Lorenz, general manager of Lincoln's arena, on the return of country singer Eric Church, who will open his tour Jan. 7 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
"Our athletic program really needed this, and we are proud to bring it home." -- Paul Klempa, Nebraska bowling coach after the team won its sixth NCAA title. It is Nebraska Athletics' 29th NCAA title and the first since 2017.
“What it does do is create flexibility for you to consider factors other than making money. I think we can all agree that there is value in flexibility, and that responsible investing is a best practice that aligns with the priorities of our students, faculty and staff.” -- Ted Carter, NU president, on a policy change approved by the Board of Regents to consider the social and environments impacts of its investments.
"There's much more due diligence that needs to be done before we would ever let a shovel hit the dirt." -- Sen. Anna Wishart, on a budget compromise that would set aside $15 million for preparatory work on siting and design for a new prison.