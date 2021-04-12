The week's best quotes: Investments, incarceration, innoculation, great bowlers and a great teacher

"She taught me right where I was, without judgment. She made me feel self-worth. She showed me respect and expected all of us to show her respect in return. ... She gave me a sort of self-confidence that could never be undone.” -- Robert Eddins, a former student on Ada Robinson, a 30-plus-year Clinton Elementary teacher, after whom a committee is recommending Lincoln's newest elementary school be named.

"Please, folks, sign up to get the vaccine. This is the way we work our way through the pandemic." -- Gov. Pete Ricketts, at a press briefing, urging Nebraskans to get the COVID vaccine.

"Obviously, this last year was a historic winter, so our test program was really tested and we do expect to do that at least one more year to see how that plays out in a normal winter, whatever that is here in Nebraska." -- Liz Elliott, Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Department director, on historic snowfall that cost the city $1.2 million more than expected and included a new program using contractors for some snow removal.