The week's best quotes: Inaugurations and innoculations

“That’s human nature, to try to find the bright side of things, and those are the things people often approach us with, which is great, but one of our challenges is trying to document and represent those things that people don’t necessarily want to be thinking about.” -- Laura Mooney, History Nebraska senior objects curator, who helped launch a collection of pandemic-related artifacts, on the struggle to document the darker side of COVID-19's impact on the state.

"Vaccines in fridges save zero lives. Vaccines in arms save lives." -- Dr. Bob Rauner, president of Partnership for a Healthy Lincoln, criticizing initial federal guidance to hold back COVID vaccines to give people required second doses before many have gotten their first.

"This issue isn't foreign to Nebraska. Police issues are not just occurring in other cities and states across the country. They are occurring here in Nebraska, and it's imperative we do something about it to bring more accountability to community-police interactions." -- Sen. Terrell McKinney of Omaha, introducing LB515, which would require the state's largest cities to create citizen oversight boards for police departments.