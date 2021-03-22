The week's best quotes: Hugs, meat, mascots, gambling and tax relief

"When we hear remarks that people shouldn't eat meat because it's harming the environment and harming the climate, I cringe. Our sector cringes." -- Mark McHargue, president of the Nebraska Farm Bureau, after Gov. Pete Ricketts declared Saturday "Meat on the Menu Day" in response to Colorado's Gov. Jared Polis declaring the same day "MeatOUT Day."
"This is not political correctness or political correctness run amok. This is pointing out systemic racism and how it continues to be justified and condoned by allowing Native-themed mascots." -- Larry Wright, chairman of the Ponca Tribe of Nebraska, on a report from the Nebraska Advisory Committee of the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights that calls for phasing out Native mascots used by non-Native schools.
"I don't like gambling; I worked against the ballot measure. But we lost; we lost big." -- Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn, discussing the Legislature's responsibility to implement expanded gambling after voters approved it in an initiative last November, despite some senators' person views on the issue.
"No way that is going to happen. Maybe about half of that would be a good starting point." -- Brandon Bussmann, partner and director of government affairs at Global Market Advisors, warning lawmakers that early estimates of $455 million in gambling activity by 2022-2023 are unrealistic.
"That's quite a bit of money. What it represents is a commitment by the governor and the Legislature. This was one of our top priorities." -- Sen. John Stinner of Gering on plans to increase property tax relief by $574 million -- or 65% -- for the two years ending June 30, 2023, over the two years ending June 30, 2021.
"(Residents) want to be able to hug their grandkids again, and that is what is really driving everyone to work on this. Because nothing beats a hug." -- Robin Leuty, staff member at Bickford Cottage, on the efforts made by nursing homes in the year since the start of the pandemic.
"You certainly can question why we would need that much additional money. Now, having said that, that's our tax dollars, right?" -- Gov. Pete Ricketts, on the $1.2 billion in fiscal relief being allocated directly to the state as part of the $1.9 trillion federal American Rescue Plan.