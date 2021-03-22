The week's best quotes: Hugs, meat, mascots, gambling and tax relief

"When we hear remarks that people shouldn't eat meat because it's harming the environment and harming the climate, I cringe. Our sector cringes." -- Mark McHargue, president of the Nebraska Farm Bureau, after Gov. Pete Ricketts declared Saturday "Meat on the Menu Day" in response to Colorado's Gov. Jared Polis declaring the same day "MeatOUT Day."

"This is not political correctness or political correctness run amok. This is pointing out systemic racism and how it continues to be justified and condoned by allowing Native-themed mascots." -- Larry Wright, chairman of the Ponca Tribe of Nebraska, on a report from the Nebraska Advisory Committee of the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights that calls for phasing out Native mascots used by non-Native schools.

"I don't like gambling; I worked against the ballot measure. But we lost; we lost big." -- Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn, discussing the Legislature's responsibility to implement expanded gambling after voters approved it in an initiative last November, despite some senators' person views on the issue.