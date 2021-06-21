The week's best quotes: Flags, finances and football

"It was a terrible decision to make. It was so hard because I do love it here. I wanted to respectfully resign, with no fighting over contracts or anything like that. But I think there will be more (resignations) to follow." -- Tara Meyer, a former teacher for the Santee Community Schools, on a rash of teacher resignations related to a local mandate requiring staffers to get the COVID vaccine. Meyer said she can't get it due to personal health reasons.

“Our vibrant community deserves an equally vibrant symbol of who Lincoln is — past, present and future. The time is right to unite the community through the process of designing and selecting a new flag to showcase our city. Our city flag should be our rallying cry and a visual representation of Lincoln — something people are excited to show off in their offices, on their baseball caps, and in our city.” -- Whitney Hansen, the Lincoln chapter president of the American Marketing Association, which, along with the Lincoln Young Professionals Group, is launching a contest to redesign the city flag, which has been in use since 1932.

"The economy has just been remarkable in Nebraska. Hopefully it continues." -- Lydia Brasch, spokeswoman for the state Revenue Department, on tax collections being 70% above expectations for May.