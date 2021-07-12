The week's best quotes: Crime, COVID, polls and pollution

"We're still on schedule and doing what's needed to be done, but it's frustrating when you get to your work truck in the morning and you don't have a catalytic converter." -- Curt Mueting, District 1 construction engineer for the state Department of Transportation, on the theft of parts and equipment valued at $345,000 from South Beltway construction sites.

"That's a piece of our history that represents who we are and why we're here in Nebraska, so for it to be back home is very appropriate. It tells that history and lets us never forget what our people went through." -- Larry Wright Jr., chairman of the Ponca Tribe of Nebraska, on the return of a tomahawk once owned by Chief Standing Bear from Harvard's Peabody Museum of Archaeology & Ethnology.

"Clearly, if we could get more people vaccinated, we would be in a different situation, as all of these hospitalization, all of these deaths, are now preventable." -- Dr. James Lawler, executive director at the UNMC's Global Center for Health Security, on a recent surge of COVID cases in Nebraska.