The week's best quotes: Crime, COVID, polls and pollution

"We're still on schedule and doing what's needed to be done, but it's frustrating when you get to your work truck in the morning and you don't have a catalytic converter." -- Curt Mueting, District 1 construction engineer for the state Department of Transportation, on the theft of parts and equipment valued at $345,000 from South Beltway construction sites.
"That's a piece of our history that represents who we are and why we're here in Nebraska, so for it to be back home is very appropriate. It tells that history and lets us never forget what our people went through." -- Larry Wright Jr., chairman of the Ponca Tribe of Nebraska, on the return of a tomahawk once owned by Chief Standing Bear from Harvard's Peabody Museum of Archaeology & Ethnology.
"Clearly, if we could get more people vaccinated, we would be in a different situation, as all of these hospitalization, all of these deaths, are now preventable." -- Dr. James Lawler, executive director at the UNMC's Global Center for Health Security, on a recent surge of COVID cases in Nebraska.
"Growing up in a predominantly African American neighborhood not one of my friends really wrestled. Everyone played basketball and they played football. So when I got here it was a large culture shock. The one thing I realized, people didn't see Black and white in Lincoln, they saw red. That was always important to me. As I grew I was truly adopted as a son of the state of Nebraska. ... It's been an amazing 15 years here in Lincoln." -- Jordan Burroughs, Husker wrestler and Olympic and world champion, as he leaves Lincoln to become a resident athlete at the Pennsylvania Regional Training Center.
"What's clear to me, after working on this issue as a state lawmaker, is that Nebraskans want voter ID and special interests do not. The special interests may have influence in the Capitol, but the voters and Nebraska's Second House will have the last word." -- Sen. Julie Slama, on a GOP-led petition drive to put a voter ID issue on the 2022 general election ballot.
"We really value the input that our residents have on where to spend these additional federal dollars and what is most important to them. -- Rick Vest, Lancaster County Board chair, on the county seeking advice from the public on how to spend $62 million in pandemic relief funds.
"We need to figure out what legislative flaw allowed this to happen, and we're really not sure how to get our heads wrapped around it." -- Sen. Carol Blood of Bellevue, speaking at a town hall meeting in Mead about contamination from the AltEn ethanol plant.