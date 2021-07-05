The week's best quotes: COVID, cops, college and capital punishment

"It's time for people to get back to normal with the understanding that the virus will be here forever. The risk for COVID-19 is now low." -- Gov. Pete Ricketts, announcing an end for Nebraska's COVID state of emergency.
"When we set out on this process, we were looking for the best person to lead the department, and we found the best person to lead the department. And she happens to be a woman. And I'm really proud of that." -- Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, on the announcement that Teresa Ewins had been chosen as Lincoln's next chief of police.
"Most of the causes I've worked for I don't work for because I think I'm gonna win. I work for them because I think it's the right thing to do." -- Mary Pipher, on being part of a group that has protested the death penalty in front of the Governor's Mansion for 30 years.
“Communities that have chosen to not have a higher rate of vaccination are unfortunately setting themselves up to be preyed upon by some of these more transmissible variants.” -- Dr. Mark Rupp, an infectious disease expert at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, on the wide disparity in vaccination rates between rural and urban counties in Nebraska.
"This is a major step as we continue to expand vaccination opportunities in Lancaster County to reach more residents. Providing COVID-19 vaccine to children at their pediatrician’s office gives parents an opportunity to talk to their child’s health care provider about the vaccine and any questions they may have." -- Pat Lopez, health director, on the vaccine becoming available at some pediatricians' office.
"We can't … make decisions on what might happen. We have to make decisions on what's in front of us today, I want parents to understand: We could be looking at different data a week from now, two weeks from now, one week from when school starts, and we're going to have to be able to adapt." -- LPS Superintendent Steve Joel, announcing COVID protocols for the start of the next school year, which include a strong recommendation, but not a requirement, for masks.
"We've obviously been waiting for this for a really long time. I feel like everyone's been talking about it for a few months now, and I can't believe it's actually here. I feel like it doesn't really feel real. I'm excited to see the opportunities that come, and what goes from here." -- NU volleyball player Lexi Sun, on the dawn of name, image and likeness marketing opportunities for college athletes.