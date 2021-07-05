The week's best quotes: COVID, cops, college and capital punishment

"It's time for people to get back to normal with the understanding that the virus will be here forever. The risk for COVID-19 is now low." -- Gov. Pete Ricketts, announcing an end for Nebraska's COVID state of emergency.

"When we set out on this process, we were looking for the best person to lead the department, and we found the best person to lead the department. And she happens to be a woman. And I'm really proud of that." -- Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, on the announcement that Teresa Ewins had been chosen as Lincoln's next chief of police.

"Most of the causes I've worked for I don't work for because I think I'm gonna win. I work for them because I think it's the right thing to do." -- Mary Pipher, on being part of a group that has protested the death penalty in front of the Governor's Mansion for 30 years.

“Communities that have chosen to not have a higher rate of vaccination are unfortunately setting themselves up to be preyed upon by some of these more transmissible variants.” -- Dr. Mark Rupp, an infectious disease expert at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, on the wide disparity in vaccination rates between rural and urban counties in Nebraska.