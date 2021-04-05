The week's best quotes: COVID, campaigns, college and competition

"Before, we were hemorrhaging (staff), bleeding out. We just put a Band-Aid on it. Now we have to heal the wound." -- Jerry Brittain, the vice president of the union representing the state corrections staff, on efforts to recruit staffers and reduce turnover at the state's prisons.

"I think the whole narrative and conversation started on ways to fix the budget (shortfalls) that we’ve had. There’s some schools that have cut sports and cut salaries and done a lot of other things. And I give Bill (Moos, NU athletic director) a lot of credit. He was committed to keeping everything intact and giving our student-athletes opportunities in every sport, men and women." -- Husker football coach Scott Frost, on the news last month that Nebraska had looked at getting out of an away game versus Oklahoma to replace it with a home game.

"The opportunity for us to regulate medical marijuana is strongest if we do it legislatively, rather than try to react to a constitutional amendment that comes to us by way of a petition initiative." -- Sen. Steve Lathrop of Omaha, Judiciary Committee chairman, as the committee voted 5-2 to send an amended version of a medicinal cannabis bill to the full Legislature.