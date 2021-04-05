The week's best quotes: COVID, campaigns, college and competition

"Before, we were hemorrhaging (staff), bleeding out. We just put a Band-Aid on it. Now we have to heal the wound." -- Jerry Brittain, the vice president of the union representing the state corrections staff, on efforts to recruit staffers and reduce turnover at the state's prisons.
"I think the whole narrative and conversation started on ways to fix the budget (shortfalls) that we’ve had. There’s some schools that have cut sports and cut salaries and done a lot of other things. And I give Bill (Moos, NU athletic director) a lot of credit. He was committed to keeping everything intact and giving our student-athletes opportunities in every sport, men and women." -- Husker football coach Scott Frost, on the news last month that Nebraska had looked at getting out of an away game versus Oklahoma to replace it with a home game.
"The opportunity for us to regulate medical marijuana is strongest if we do it legislatively, rather than try to react to a constitutional amendment that comes to us by way of a petition initiative." -- Sen. Steve Lathrop of Omaha, Judiciary Committee chairman, as the committee voted 5-2 to send an amended version of a medicinal cannabis bill to the full Legislature.
"I owe this country tremendous gratitude. I was nobody, but at every institution I went through, they took care of me, they fostered me, they made things happen." -- Joanne Li, who has been named as the priority candidate for the chancellor postion at UNO. Li, who arrived in the U.S. from Hong Kong in the late 1980s, would become the first woman of color to serve as UNO's chancellor.
"This is an opportunity for us to deal with some of the effects of the fact that COVID-19 has hit minority populations across the United States at disproportionate numbers." -- The Rev. Tremaine Combs, on a vaccine clinic at Mount Zion Baptist Church that focused on serving Lincoln's residents of color.
"I believe I have a really good track record of good wins for Nebraska from my time in the Legislature to the Senate, and the Senate is where I want to continue to serve. So, no, I'm not running for governor." -- Sen. Deb Fischer, ending speculation on a potential gubernatorial run.