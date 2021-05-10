The week's best quotes: Cookies, campaigns, commemoration and graduation

"It leaves a bad taste in everybody's mouth -- literally." -- Ray Loftus, who lives directly north of the AltEn ethanol plant near Mead, discussing his concerns about emissions from the plant and failed efforts to find remedies.

"I'm grateful for the opportunity I've had for eight years. I suspect my life will be a little simpler now." -- City Council member Roy Christensen after finishing fourth in the race for three at-large city council seats.

"Even though voters made a choice ... we cannot let ourselves only listen to the people who agree with us. It's more important now than ever that we reach out to people who don't agree with us, who have a different perspective. -- City Council member Sändra Washington, top vote-getter in Tuesday's council election, on the new 6-1 majority that Democrats have on the council.

"It's historic. Just thinking about all the other names that have been put forth, not only in the high schools but other schools, to have that consideration memorializing (Standing Bear) is just huge." -- Larry Wright Jr., Ponca tribal state chair, on the committee's recommendation to name Lincoln's new public high school on the city's southeast side after the historic Native leader.