The week's best quotes: Climate, community, COVID and the Constitution

"We can't just make things up as we go. We have to have a plan and a strategy and a vision. It's already costing us." -- Miki Esposito, mayoral aide, on Lincoln's 120-strategy plan to reduce the impact of climate change on the city.
"You think you're prepared for anything that comes, but in that time, I remember thinking I was frozen, that I couldn't believe that this was going on her in my backyard basically." -- Alan Wang, describing an anti-Asian encounter he faced in Omaha. Wang was among more than 100 people who turned out for candlelight vigil in Lincoln to remember the victims of shootings in Atlanta, six of whom were of Asian descent.
"I've always been a minimalist. I reuse something 5 million times, because every time I reuse it, that's one less hour I have to have job." -- Elaine Pflepsen, originally from St. Paul, who is living a nomad lifestyle, like those depicted in the movie "Nomadland."
"We've been trying to be very thoughtful. We want (the relief money) to have some material impact, whether that's on the economy or improving the university." -- Chris Kabourek, vice president for business and finance for the University of Nebraska system, on the $86 million the system will receive in American Rescue Plan Act funds.
"I'm smiling today, and the people here at Memorial Stadium are excited because we have a new little skip to our step as we're preparing all aspects of having our great fans back in our venues." -- Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos, after the Big Ten announced that attendance decision at regular-season events can be made by schools in connection with local health guidelines.
"We're going to have some challenges, but it's one of those rare situations where they're good challenges to have." -- David Haring, airport executive director, on efforts to renovate and expand the terminal as more flights and passengers return to air travel.
"Nebraska is a pro-Second Amendment state, and we will stand up against any attempt by the federal government to expand gun laws and impede our freedoms." -- Gov. Pete Ricketts on renewed calls for gun control legislation in the wake of two recent mass shootings.
"In all real estate there are life cycles for the ground, and those life cycles tend to always repeat -- residential, industrial, retail/restaurants or office -- then back to the beginning, Even major disruptions don’t reset this cycle." -- Kent Thompson, president of Thompson Realty Group, on vacated big-box stores in Lincoln, the ever-evolving real estate market and the impact of the pandemic.