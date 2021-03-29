The week's best quotes: Climate, community, COVID and the Constitution

"We can't just make things up as we go. We have to have a plan and a strategy and a vision. It's already costing us." -- Miki Esposito, mayoral aide, on Lincoln's 120-strategy plan to reduce the impact of climate change on the city.

"You think you're prepared for anything that comes, but in that time, I remember thinking I was frozen, that I couldn't believe that this was going on her in my backyard basically." -- Alan Wang, describing an anti-Asian encounter he faced in Omaha. Wang was among more than 100 people who turned out for candlelight vigil in Lincoln to remember the victims of shootings in Atlanta, six of whom were of Asian descent.

"I've always been a minimalist. I reuse something 5 million times, because every time I reuse it, that's one less hour I have to have job." -- Elaine Pflepsen, originally from St. Paul, who is living a nomad lifestyle, like those depicted in the movie "Nomadland."

"We've been trying to be very thoughtful. We want (the relief money) to have some material impact, whether that's on the economy or improving the university." -- Chris Kabourek, vice president for business and finance for the University of Nebraska system, on the $86 million the system will receive in American Rescue Plan Act funds.