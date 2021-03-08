The week's best quotes: Buying local, basketball and ethanol

"We'll do 60 games over the next two weeks. We'll be tired after it's over. But it's great to get to do events with people again." -- Tom Lorenz, Pinnacle Bank Arena manager, on the eve of state girls basketball tournament. The boys tournament starts Tuesday in Lincoln.
"What's driving this is just a poorly, poorly run corporation that failed to recognize the authority of the state and comply with our environmental standards." -- Doug Peterson, Nebraska attorney general, outlining a 97-page complaint against AltEn ethanol over its failure to properly maintain its Mead production facility.
“I am very excited that our UNL graduates will have the opportunity to cross the stage and have their families there with them to celebrate this incredible milestone in their lives. Commencement at UNL is a very special tradition, made even more special this year by being able to celebrate in such an iconic Husker setting.” -- UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green, in a news release announcing in-person commencement ceremonies in May, the first ones since the start of the COVID pandemic.
"I’m about a quarter of a mile (from the tracks) on this previously quiet cul-de-sac where you’re just like a slice of heaven on earth in Lincoln, Nebraska. And then all of the sudden, you’ve got a freight train rolling through." -- Jaime Dodge, who lives near a railroad crossing at 70th and Pine Lake Road. A study will look at establishing a quiet zone after trains began running along south Lincoln tracks for the first time in 17 years.
"Every $100 spent at a locally owned business generates another $58 in local economic impact. In other words, purchasing locally adds value because jobs, capital and supply purchases all stay right here in Lincoln." -- Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird ordering city staffers to buy routine supplies locally whenever possible as a way to support the business community during COVID recovery.
"It's like the worst day at Bryan is every day in the COVID unit." -- Nick Rainforth, a man from Waverly who left his job in Lincoln and spent two months working as nurse in a New York hospital filled with COVID patients.