The week's best quotes: Buying local, basketball and ethanol

"We'll do 60 games over the next two weeks. We'll be tired after it's over. But it's great to get to do events with people again." -- Tom Lorenz, Pinnacle Bank Arena manager, on the eve of state girls basketball tournament. The boys tournament starts Tuesday in Lincoln.

"What's driving this is just a poorly, poorly run corporation that failed to recognize the authority of the state and comply with our environmental standards." -- Doug Peterson, Nebraska attorney general, outlining a 97-page complaint against AltEn ethanol over its failure to properly maintain its Mead production facility.

“I am very excited that our UNL graduates will have the opportunity to cross the stage and have their families there with them to celebrate this incredible milestone in their lives. Commencement at UNL is a very special tradition, made even more special this year by being able to celebrate in such an iconic Husker setting.” -- UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green, in a news release announcing in-person commencement ceremonies in May, the first ones since the start of the COVID pandemic.