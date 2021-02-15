The week's best quotes: Breaking boundaries, climate change and getting vaccinated

“I thought I could help with the Black community. It helps to see somebody in a position of power, wearing a police uniform who is the same color as you.” -- Genelle Moore, Lincoln's first Black female police officer, on joining the force in 1982.

"I think there's eagerness to work together and an appetite for infrastructure." -- 3rd District Rep. Adrian Smith discussing the mood in Washington.

"I understand the mistrust. But our communities are the hardest hit, and the vaccine is our only line of defense. This vaccine is truly a gift from God." -- The Rev. Ralph Lassiter, pastor at Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church in north Omaha, urging people of color who may be reluctant to be vaccinated.

"If we were disrespecting the flag, we'd sit criss-cross, applesauce on the ground, but that's not what we're doing. We're not disregarding any soldiers, anybody that serves. We're just trying to bring awareness to show that we know what's going on, we want to change, and we're trying to bring it to your attention." -- Kaysia Woods, a standout for Lincoln High School's girls basketball team, on their decision to kneel for the national anthem at the start of games.