The week's best quotes: Baseball and bipartisanship

"This is the light at the end of the tunnel. We're at that four-year range, and three years potentially with this. We're going to keep clicking away, and this will be behind us before we know it." -- Erich Tiemann, Gage County Board chairman, on the possibility of paying off earlier than expected the $28.1 million the county owes six people wrongly convicted of a 1985 rape and murder.

"If we can get spread low enough and vaccination high enough, we may not have to worry about the other stuff." -- Dr. Bob Rauner, president of Partnership for a Healthy Lincoln, on continuing to focus on getting people vaccinated for COVID rather than wondering what vaccination rate is necessary to hit herd immunity.

"It shows we're here, and we're going to be here for a while." -- Cade Povich, pitcher, on the Huskers' NCAA tournament performance, pushing No. 1 Arkansas to a final double-elimination game before falling in the regional final.