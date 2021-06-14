The week's best quotes: Baseball and bipartisanship

"This is the light at the end of the tunnel. We're at that four-year range, and three years potentially with this. We're going to keep clicking away, and this will be behind us before we know it." -- Erich Tiemann, Gage County Board chairman, on the possibility of paying off earlier than expected the $28.1 million the county owes six people wrongly convicted of a 1985 rape and murder.
"If we can get spread low enough and vaccination high enough, we may not have to worry about the other stuff." -- Dr. Bob Rauner, president of Partnership for a Healthy Lincoln, on continuing to focus on getting people vaccinated for COVID rather than wondering what vaccination rate is necessary to hit herd immunity.
"It shows we're here, and we're going to be here for a while." -- Cade Povich, pitcher, on the Huskers' NCAA tournament performance, pushing No. 1 Arkansas to a final double-elimination game before falling in the regional final.
“The traffic that goes through Nebraska on I-80, they never get off and they think that what they see from I-80 is Nebraska. We really want to show people that, get off the major interstates ... get off and find these little hidden treasures. You don't have to just pass through, because there's so much more to Nebraska.” -- Patrice McCabe, Nebraska native and TV producer on a show she and her husband are creating called "RV There Yet?" which showcases places off the beaten path. The pilot episode features Nebraska.
"After a decade, it is a good day that TransCanada has realized that there is no future in tar sands and the Keystone XL pipeline." -- Art Tanderup, who owns farmland along the pipeline route and organized protests against it, on news that the company behind the pipeline was pulling the plug on the project.
"In a democracy, compromise is the only option. I think we want a variety of ideas, concepts and interests because it reflects this broad country of interests. It makes us stronger, better and more decent." -- Former Sen. Chuck Hagel, speaking via Zoom with former senator and Gov. Bob Kerrey at the annual Leadership Lincoln Celebration of Community Leadership, on overcoming political polarization.
"All of our dollars have come from donors, and that's what's so beautiful. People who love and care about Lincoln, our nonprofits, our businesses and the health of our community have made these gifts." -- Barbara Bartle, president of the Lincoln Community Foundation and the leader behind Give to Lincoln Day, in a statement after announcing she will leave the foundation at the end of the year.