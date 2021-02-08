The week's best quotes: Arts, audits, alcohol, volleyball and vaccines

“We're leading the nation with having a really robust number of top artists in every practical genre this spring for a combination of in-person and virtual shows. As you reflect over the lineup, it really is remarkable what we've been able to put together.” -- Bill Stephan, Lied Center for Performing Arts executive director, on being one of the few venues in the nation offering a spring season of events.
"We are on the verge of getting the upper hand on the virus." -- Pat Lopez, Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department director, after opening up COVID-19 vaccination appointments for residents 80 and older.
"If you're going to be sitting home either by yourself or with your family, it does get boring. So people figured, we might as well make some drinks." -- Laurie Hellbusch, owner of Spirit World, a liquor store in Omaha, as alcoholic beverage sales set a record in 2020 and brought in $35.4 million in tax revenue for the state, a 6% increase over the prior year.
"The city of Omaha has proven itself time and again to be one of the best host cities or sporting events in this country. ... I have no doubt Omaha will put its best foot forward and make it a memorable experience for all of the NCAA volleyball teams." -- John Cook, Husker volleyball coach, on the NCAA's decision to host the entire 48-team tournament in Omaha in April.
"My disagreements with President Trump have never been personal -- they've always been about my genuine affection for the constitutional order, something every American regardless of party should share." -- Sen. Ben Sasse, standing by his statements despite criticism from several county GOP organizations in the state.
"We didn't see any big issues with money missing or fraud, but when the state doesn't get a clean audit opinion, it's a big deal." -- Assistant Deputy Auditor Craig Kubicek, discussing $21 billion in errors that were turned up in Nebraska's year-end financial report.
"I haven't seen my complete family since March 1, which was my birthday, so I'm really excited." -- Lois Burger, an 80-year-old Lincoln woman who was one of 5,000 seniors receiving a COVID vaccine at Pinnacle Bank Arena last week.