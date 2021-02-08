The week's best quotes: Arts, audits, alcohol, volleyball and vaccines

“We're leading the nation with having a really robust number of top artists in every practical genre this spring for a combination of in-person and virtual shows. As you reflect over the lineup, it really is remarkable what we've been able to put together.” -- Bill Stephan, Lied Center for Performing Arts executive director, on being one of the few venues in the nation offering a spring season of events.

"We are on the verge of getting the upper hand on the virus." -- Pat Lopez, Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department director, after opening up COVID-19 vaccination appointments for residents 80 and older.

"If you're going to be sitting home either by yourself or with your family, it does get boring. So people figured, we might as well make some drinks." -- Laurie Hellbusch, owner of Spirit World, a liquor store in Omaha, as alcoholic beverage sales set a record in 2020 and brought in $35.4 million in tax revenue for the state, a 6% increase over the prior year.