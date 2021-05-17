The week's best quotes: An officer, an honor, unemployment and Garth

"I’ve actually always wanted to be a police officer. Just growing up and seeing my dad and my uncle working at the Lincoln Police Department, it was always an interest to me, and getting to hear their stories and their experiences has always played a huge role in my life.” -- Carlos Herrera, son of fallen LPD investigator Mario Herrera, as he prepares to graduate from the police academy and become an officer.
"We're being duplicitous, really. We say Nebraska has a death penalty when, functionally, we don't." -- The Rev. Stephen Griffith, on the fact that even as more people get death sentences in the state, Nebraska has none of the drugs needed to carry out executions.
"His story originates here. We would feel very honored to have the tomahawk back and would treat it with the respect that it deserves." -- Larry Wright Jr., chairman of the Ponca Tribe of Nebraska, on the sought-after return of a ceremonial pipe tomahawk that Standing Bear gave to his attorney after the 1879 ruling that Native Americans were "persons" under the law.
"It has made such a tremendous difference in our community that so many people are getting vaccinated." -- Pat Lopez, Lincoln-Lancaster County health director, announcing that children 12-15 years old will be next up for COVID vaccinations. As of last week, nearly 55% of residents 16 and older were fully vaccinated and 67% were partially vaccinated.
"Cut the spin, convert unemployment into a signing bonus, and get America and Americans up and running." -- Sen. Ben Sasse, advocating for converting pandemic-related unemployment benefits to a two-month signing bonus for those who get jobs.
"Make no mistake. We will get the signatures to qualify the initiative for the ballot. We've done it before in a global pandemic, and it will pass with overwhelming support in this state." -- Sen. Anna Wishart, urging the Legislature to legalize medical marijuana, before a filibuster pushed the measure off the agenda for the year.
"This is like having -- maybe bigger than having -- an eighth (Husker football) home game. That was part of our motivation for doing this. We're members of the community, and we want to help the economy and provide events for people to attend." -- Garrett Klassy, senior deputy athletics director, on the announcement Garth Brooks will play Memorial Stadium on Aug. 14.