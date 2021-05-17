The week's best quotes: An officer, an honor, unemployment and Garth

"I’ve actually always wanted to be a police officer. Just growing up and seeing my dad and my uncle working at the Lincoln Police Department, it was always an interest to me, and getting to hear their stories and their experiences has always played a huge role in my life.” -- Carlos Herrera, son of fallen LPD investigator Mario Herrera, as he prepares to graduate from the police academy and become an officer.

"We're being duplicitous, really. We say Nebraska has a death penalty when, functionally, we don't." -- The Rev. Stephen Griffith, on the fact that even as more people get death sentences in the state, Nebraska has none of the drugs needed to carry out executions.

"His story originates here. We would feel very honored to have the tomahawk back and would treat it with the respect that it deserves." -- Larry Wright Jr., chairman of the Ponca Tribe of Nebraska, on the sought-after return of a ceremonial pipe tomahawk that Standing Bear gave to his attorney after the 1879 ruling that Native Americans were "persons" under the law.