The week's best quotes: A new chief, a new AD, a burger beef and a rodeo recovery

"I love this place. I don't take this responsibility lightly. I will do everything I can to work as hard as I can for this place." -- Trev Alberts, former Husker and NFL linebacker and athletic director at UNO, on being hired as Nebraska athletic director.
"Trev knows what it means to put everything you've got into competition and to succeed at the highest levels. He's first and foremost student athlete-focused. He's a game-changer. He appreciates the big changes that are undergoing right now in college athletics." -- UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green on the hiring of Trev Alberts as the new Husker AD.
“It wasn’t something that we thought was gonna blow up like this or bring up so many important issues that have been going on across the nation.” -- Kylee Johnson, crew member at the Havelock Burger King, on a sign that announced the staff had quit. The story went viral and prompted discussion of pay and working conditions for workers.
“The descriptions from regions of the world where the delta variant has taken hold and become the predominant virus are pictures of ICUs full of 30-year-olds. That’s what the critical care doctors describe and that’s what’s coming to the U.S. I think people have no clue what’s about to hit us.” -- Dr. James Lawler, a leader for the Global Center for Health Security at UNMC in Omaha, on the COVID-19 delta variant and the uptick in COVID cases.
"When I pulled in, it was carnage. It was actual twisted metal. It was very scary. ... Everything was devastated the first day. I can't believe what they did in 24 hours." -- Daydn Ginther, an out-of-state vendor who pitched in with the cleanup effort after a storm damaged the grounds of the Lancaster Event Center prior to the start of the National High School Finals Rodeo.
"Since 1970, it's all been local, and I think it's always good to have those fresh ideas, different perspective, different way of looking at things — and that's kind of what a lot of our members want." -- Brad Hulse, the president of the Lincoln Police Union and 21-year veteran of the department, on the hiring of Teresa Ewins as police chief. Ewins, a San Francisco Police Department commander, is to be the first outsider in almost 50 years to lead the department.
"There will be no forgiveness; there will be a horrible bloodbath; it will be medieval." -- Sen. Tom Brewer, a retired U.S. Army colonel, on the ramifications of the U.S. withdrawing troops from Afghanistan.