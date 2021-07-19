The week's best quotes: A new chief, a new AD, a burger beef and a rodeo recovery

"I love this place. I don't take this responsibility lightly. I will do everything I can to work as hard as I can for this place." -- Trev Alberts, former Husker and NFL linebacker and athletic director at UNO, on being hired as Nebraska athletic director.

"Trev knows what it means to put everything you've got into competition and to succeed at the highest levels. He's first and foremost student athlete-focused. He's a game-changer. He appreciates the big changes that are undergoing right now in college athletics." -- UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green on the hiring of Trev Alberts as the new Husker AD.

“It wasn’t something that we thought was gonna blow up like this or bring up so many important issues that have been going on across the nation.” -- Kylee Johnson, crew member at the Havelock Burger King, on a sign that announced the staff had quit. The story went viral and prompted discussion of pay and working conditions for workers.