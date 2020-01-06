The week's best quotes on

"We can't let that go. Our job is to get to the bottom of it, to make sure nothing like this happens again." – Sarpy County Sheriff Jeff Davis, on the ongoing investigation into where students got alcohol before a car crash that killed four Gretna High School girls last summer. The probe has encompassed 400 hours, 97 tips, 40 interviews and 22 search warrants.

"We're there whenever (the kids) need us. If it's 3 a.m. and they call, we're there. Child abuse doesn't know any business hours or holidays." – Bacon-Man, on his role with Bikers Against Child Abuse. He’s president of the Star City BACA chapter.

“We’d argue a game here and there, but it was more fun than anything. We constantly challenged each other. There were always valid points on both sides. We would both say, ‘Trust me; that’s the play.’” – Eric Jensen, who, with friend Matt Kucera, who won $1.47 million in a Las Vegas competition picking NFL games against the point spread.

