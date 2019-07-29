"What people need to realize is I can’t use tax money for Waverly outside of our corporate limits. Yet, at the rate we’re growing, our biggest road improvements needed are the roads leading to our city." – Waverly Mayor Mike Werner on the wheel tax proposal for Lancaster County.
"We're talking about a project that is the fruition of what we'd like to see on this property.” – Lincoln City Planning Director David Cary, as an unnamed company's proposed data center near 56th Street and Interstate 80 continues to progress.
“The institution will not function without students, and these students are entitled to protections.” – Giselle Nevarez, of the Dear UNL group, on the Title IX protections the organization seeks to strengthen at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
“You can get flooded once. You can get flooded twice. The third time, I’m out.” – Alicia Chrastil, whose antique mall east of Nebraska City has flooded three times since 2011, on the future for her flood-ravaged business.
"No, we can’t let it be. This is a terrible situation, (and) we just don’t want it to happen again." – Chief Deputy Sarpy County Sheriff Greg London, on the creation of a $7,500 reward as investigators seek to determine how Gretna High School students obtained alcohol before a fiery crash that killed four.
"If we didn't act, we risked a future government shutdown, a worse deal in the end, debt and higher expenditures. It is important to note that this budget represents an increase of discretionary spending of 2 percent, keeping it below 2011 levels.” – Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, explaining his vote to support temporarily suspending the debt ceiling and increasing budget caps.
"The decisions on equipping and operationalizing the new hospital, services offered, and even the look and feel of the new hospital will be made in Grand Island, not Lincoln or Hastings.” – Bryan Health CEO Kim Russel on the organization’s work with Hastings-based Mary Lanning Healthcare to open a new hospital in Grand Island, which is expected to open next summer.