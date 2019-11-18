“We’ve been doing a ton of listening the last 2½ years, and this is an opportunity for us to be transparent in checking back in with the community and showing what we’ve heard. We want to make sure we’ve heard them correctly.” – Shawn Ryba, executive director of the South of Downtown Community Development Organization on its next step in transforming the area between 10th and 17th and A and K streets.
"It's very exciting to see all these young people giving a dollar, two dollars, five dollars, in addition to the million-dollar gifts that we're always grateful for." – Kim Peacock, content manager for the Arbor Day Foundation, on a plan to plant 20 million trees. Just 18 days into the campaign, they’ve raised enough money to plant 15 million.
“A million (dollars) can say a lot. We talk about (the bond issue) touching every ZIP code. The way we touch every ZIP code is through infrastructure. I think that $1 million can make a very large impact of touching every ZIP code.” – Annie Mumgaard, Lincoln school board member, on shifting funds from athletic complex projects as part of a potential LPS bond issue.
“If I knew vaping was actually bad for people, I would close my business.” – Sarah Linden, owner of Generation V, who has three vape shops in Lincoln and others in Omaha, Bellevue, Council Bluffs and Davenport, Iowa, as Lincoln considers adding e-cigarette products to the city’s indoor smoking ban.
“It’s not often that we’re already thinking about a growing flood season in November.” – Martha Shulski, state climatologist, on already-saturated soil and the likelihood of severe spring flooding in Nebraska.
“Shopping local fixes the potholes. Remember that.” – Todd Ogden, president and CEO of the Downtown Lincoln Association, on one of the many virtues of doing holiday – and everyday – shopping at local stores.
“Everything that our program’s about here at Midland, that’s who he is, and I couldn’t be more proud to have administration step up to the plate. We know you’re going to probably have other options, but I’ll tell you this: No one’s going to recruit you harder than us.” – Jeff Jamrog, Midland University football coach, offering 14-year-old Jack Hoffman a four-year, full-tuition scholarship. Jack, a pediatric brain cancer survivor made headlines in 2013 when he ran for a touchdown as a 7-year-old during Nebraska’s Red-White Spring Game.
"Every Nebraska worker deserves human dignity and safety on the job. Nebraskans contributing their skills and talents to our communities deserve to come home safe at the end of the day." -- From a press release written by Maggie Cazarez from Nebraska Appleseed, advocating for protections for workers in meatpacking plants.