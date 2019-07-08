“I didn’t honestly think they’d ever be coming back. Something that all of my life has been unbelievable is suddenly believable.” – Sandy Cox, niece of Leo and Rudolph Blitz of Lincoln, whose remains are being returned for burial 78 years after the identical twins were killed at Pearl Harbor.
"They know what's good for America, and, for the most part, I think they are sympathetic to what the president is trying to do." – Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, lauding farmers’ patience awaiting trade deals.
"The decision opened the door to allow states to put those districts together in the manner they see fit. And it presumably could provide more of an impetus for initiative efforts to move forward now.” - David Drozd, research coordinator for the Center for Public Affairs Research at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, on the U.S. Supreme Court ruling possibly sparking a redistricting initiative.
“Why the state is so dead against diversifying agriculture, I have no idea. But I bet I can track it down to the paranoia reminiscent of the old 'reefer madness' mentality.” – Robert Byrnes of Lyons, who owns a company developing oilseed-processing systems, decrying the one-week application period Nebraska opened for those interested in producing or processing hemp.
"I give up. In our central Lincoln neighborhood, it starts early and ends late and seems to be all about making the noise." – Lincoln resident Jill Morstad, who traveled with her dogs to spend the Fourth of July holiday in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, to get away from the noise of fireworks.
"We understand that those sorts of deaths are often very emotional situations, and, hopefully seeing a roadside memorial (makes) motorists think twice about what they’re doing.” – Assistant City Engineer Randy Hoskins, on roadside memorials.
“I did what I could to pay it forward. I hope they can pay it forward, too. Keep it going.” – Former Learn and Work Scholarship recipient Lacey Wells on the program, which is coming to an end.