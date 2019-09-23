“There’s some good that’s going to come out when they officially get a deal. A better deal for everyone should help the whole economy, not just farmers.” – Custer County farmer Craig Safranek, on the pain being felt by the agriculture industry during the trade war that’s been mitigated by bailouts to farmers.
“He’ll walk into the U.S. Capitol as an enduring figure of freedom and justice. A hero to Native children, an inspirational symbol of courage and humanity to Nebraskans and all Americans everywhere, his long journey finally over.” – Joe Starita, author of a biography on Chief Standing Bear, on the unveiling of a statue of the Ponca leader in Statuary Hall at the U.S. Capitol.
“The crowd was awesome even though Stanford was getting us pretty good in games three and four. What a great environment for college volleyball.” – Nebraska volleyball coach John Cook, on the atmosphere for the match in Lincoln between the No. 1 Huskers and No. 2 Stanford won by the Cardinal.
“I’m so proud of the way the guys finished. … Fourth quarter, we have to be a good team. Our kids didn’t panic; they just went out and did their jobs as fast and well as they could.” – Nebraska football coach Scott Frost, after the Huskers rallied to beat Illinois for the team’s first road win in nearly two years.
You have free articles remaining.
“We’ve never ever played in Lincoln, Nebraska, before. You guys are the best kept secret in the Midwest. Who knew Lincoln, Nebraska, was so lit? ... This is the best place we’ve played on this tour.” – Eva Hendricks, lead singer of Charly Bliss, during the group’s performance at Lincoln Calling.
"We know that climate change is a global problem, but it has local solutions. We're not going to have a future unless local communities all over the world take action." – Brittni McGuire, president of Sustain UNL, on organizing last week’s Nebraska Climate Strike in unison with rallies worldwide that demanded more climate action.
“I think whenever we have any issues pertaining to students dealing with violence the first thing we hear is ‘mental health,’ but we don’t see a lot of changes when it comes to embracing the mental health of our students.” – Bellevue Sen. Carol Blood, on a bill she plans to introduce that will treat mental health the same as physical health when it comes to attendance policies.