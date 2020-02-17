The week's best quotes on the LPS bond issue, racial profiling, potholes and softball

"We intend to continue to be good stewards of the taxpayer resources. When we are entrusted with $290 million, we don't take that lightly." -- Steve Joel, Lincoln Public Schools superintendent, after voters approved a bond issue by a margin of 62% to 38%.
“If I were a giant hippopotamus, and all of the problems that black people confront could be put in a bushel basket, I would open that huge hippo mouth and I’d swallow them in one gulp. But not being a giant hippopotamus, not able to swallow even an apple in one gulp, I have to take small nibbles, do it incrementally, and get what I can." -- Sen. Ernie Chambers on LB924, which prohibits racial profiling among law enforcement officer and requires two hours of training for them each year. The Legislature advanced the bill on a 43-0 vote.
"We can't guarantee that we will fill the pothole while you're on the phone, but our crews are really committed to a rapid response." -- Leirion Gaylor Baird, Lincoln mayor, on the city's UPLNK app notification service.
"You don't think about it being hard when it's what you want to do. I knew I had to do what I had to do to pay my rent and get gas in my car, but yet you have this passion. I never thought about it as work. I just thought about it as, 'This is my schedule.'" -- Rhonda Revelle, Husker softball coach, on her path to 1,000 career coaching wins.
“Staying true to this idea that every person and every interaction matters empowers us to do the big things called for in this strategic plan." -- Ronnie Green, University of Nebraska-Lincoln chancellor, during his State of the University address.