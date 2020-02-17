The week's best quotes on the LPS bond issue, racial profiling, potholes and softball

"We intend to continue to be good stewards of the taxpayer resources. When we are entrusted with $290 million, we don't take that lightly." -- Steve Joel, Lincoln Public Schools superintendent, after voters approved a bond issue by a margin of 62% to 38%.

“If I were a giant hippopotamus, and all of the problems that black people confront could be put in a bushel basket, I would open that huge hippo mouth and I’d swallow them in one gulp. But not being a giant hippopotamus, not able to swallow even an apple in one gulp, I have to take small nibbles, do it incrementally, and get what I can." -- Sen. Ernie Chambers on LB924, which prohibits racial profiling among law enforcement officer and requires two hours of training for them each year. The Legislature advanced the bill on a 43-0 vote.

"We can't guarantee that we will fill the pothole while you're on the phone, but our crews are really committed to a rapid response." -- Leirion Gaylor Baird, Lincoln mayor, on the city's UPLNK app notification service.