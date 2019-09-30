“The way it leads into campus, this is going to be an unbelievable move for athletics here at Nebraska and something that’s going to change this place in a big way.” – Matt Davison, Nebraska’s associate athletic director for football, on the $155 million football training complex planned adjacent to Memorial Stadium.
"They're No. 5 for a reason. I think we're a good team, too. I know we're a good team. ... They played a really good game, and they were more consistent than we were, and that's what wins games.” – Nebraska defensive tackle Darrion Daniels, following the Huskers’ 48-7 loss to Ohio State.
"We at the city are committed to doing our part. To that end, we propose a multi-faceted approach that will move the needle in the right direction." – Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, announcing several new gun-related safety initiatives.
"At some point, some future JPA board is going to come to this end out here (and say) 'We've got enough cash in the bank. We're going to end the occupation tax, and we're going to pay off all the bonds.'" – Brandon Kauffman, treasurer for the West Haymarket Joint Public Agency, on the savings created by refinancing bonds that helped build Pinnacle Bank Arena.
"It is our view that the statutes providing for the appointment of election commissioners and chief deputy election commissioners would, if challenged, be held unconstitutional by the Nebraska Supreme Court." – Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson in an opinion regarding the appointment of election commissioners in seven counties, including Lancaster.
"I think we're very soon going to see a time when families are going to face tough decisions to drive long distances to see loved ones who need the services of long-term care facilities." – Heath Boddy, CEO of the Nebraska Health Care Association, on the closures of four more Nebraska nursing homes.
"There are a set of costs associated with politics that haven't been fully thought through or discussed. But if you took the word politics out of it and put vaping in, for example, I think people would respond to that and say it’s indicative of a public health problem." – Kevin Smith, chair of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s political science department, on a report about the health costs of politics today.