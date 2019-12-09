The week's best quotes on the elevated roundabout, football and an NU president

"We think the University of Nebraska should be competing with and leading the very best universities in the country. Nebraskans deserve no less, Ted Carter, in my opinion, is the person who will lead us into that future.” -- Regent Tim Clare on the hiring of new NU president.
“The results of this poll, along with the interactions between candidate (Ted) Carter and faculty, lead us to support with reservations the confirmation of candidate Carter as the next President of the University of Nebraska.” – A letter, signed by UNL Faculty Senate President Kevin Hanrahan, referring in part to a poll conducted by the UNL Faculty Senate of all UNL faculty regarding Carter’s candidacy.
"This is the ability for the people to take control over better decisions for our city." -- Peter Katt, a critic of the elevated roundabout project at 14th Street, Old Cheney Road and Warlick Boulevard on a petition drive to put the fate of the project up for a vote of the people.
"This wasn’t anything about a victory at all. We don’t have the bridges open; we don’t have the roads done." -- Former Lancaster County Commissioner Larry Hudkins on the defeat of an effort to pursue a countywide wheel tax to fix rural roads and bridges.
“We talked about in the tournament you’re going to have to win some ugly games and ugly matches. It’s not going to go perfect all of the time. Tonight was a slugfest for both teams." -- Nebraska volleyball coach John Cook on the Huskers' four-set win over Missouri to win the Lincoln Regional and advance to the Sweet 16.
"We're excited to embark on the next chapter of Madonna's long history of rebuilding the lives of our friends and neighbors here in Nebraska and across the country. Lincoln has been our home base for more than 60 years — our commitment to this community is stronger than ever." -- Paul Dongilli Jr., Madonna president and CEO, a planned $57 million expansion at the rehabilitation hospital.
"I've gotten to know Scott (Frost), and he's such a passionate person. The University of Nebraska is everything to him. He's going to get it going, no doubt in my mind. We live in a world of 'What have you done for me lately', but Scott is the right person for the job, I promise you that.” – Husker men’s basketball coach Fred Hoiberg, voicing support for football coach Scott Frost.