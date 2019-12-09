The week's best quotes on the elevated roundabout, football and an NU president

"We think the University of Nebraska should be competing with and leading the very best universities in the country. Nebraskans deserve no less, Ted Carter, in my opinion, is the person who will lead us into that future.” -- Regent Tim Clare on the hiring of new NU president.

“The results of this poll, along with the interactions between candidate (Ted) Carter and faculty, lead us to support with reservations the confirmation of candidate Carter as the next President of the University of Nebraska.” – A letter, signed by UNL Faculty Senate President Kevin Hanrahan, referring in part to a poll conducted by the UNL Faculty Senate of all UNL faculty regarding Carter’s candidacy.

"This is the ability for the people to take control over better decisions for our city." -- Peter Katt, a critic of the elevated roundabout project at 14th Street, Old Cheney Road and Warlick Boulevard on a petition drive to put the fate of the project up for a vote of the people.

"This wasn’t anything about a victory at all. We don’t have the bridges open; we don’t have the roads done." -- Former Lancaster County Commissioner Larry Hudkins on the defeat of an effort to pursue a countywide wheel tax to fix rural roads and bridges.