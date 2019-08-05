"There’s not much more fat on the beast. The increase in need (for county services) far exceeds the increase in valuation, in effect swallowing whatever 'windfall' there was.” – Lancaster County Commissioner Sean Flowerday on the proposal that will increase the county’s tax levy despite rising property values.
"What I've heard from rural residents is they're willing to pay more if they know it's going to roads in their communities." – Lancaster County Commissioner Deb Schorr on the proposed wheel tax for Waverly, Hickman and unincorporated parts of the county.
“We have Republican senators and representatives who look the other way and say nothing for fear that it will negatively affect their elections. No more. When the history books are written, I refuse to be someone who said nothing.” – State Sen. John McCollister of Omaha, a Republican whose criticism of the party for enabling racism drew national attention.
"If we get those machines, the terminals, in, and they start churning, I think many heads will be turned not only at the significant windfall for Nebraska horse racing but for Nebraska tax revenue.” – Chris Kotulak, chief operating officer of Fonner Park in Grand Island, on a state regulatory board’s 3-2 vote to approve historic horse racing terminals at the site.
"It is my duty to listen to people, but we need to have space to be generous to one another. The reality is that a lot of people like (President Trump’s) policies but wish he would say things differently.” – Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, at a town hall in Lincoln.
"Nobody's trying to point fingers or place blame anywhere. We just want to know why. I think our biggest thing as alumni is just trying to show (Revelle) as much support as possible, because her character is under attack.” – Sheena Lawrick, a former Nebraska softball player, as Husker coach Rhonda Revelle remains on administrative leave.
“Officers should not be able to opt out of anti-bias training just like black, Latino, Native American and other drivers of color cannot opt out of stops resulting from racial profiling.” – Rose Godinez, legal and policy counsel for the ACLU of Nebraska, on a study detailing low numbers of law enforcement employees who receive anti-bias training.