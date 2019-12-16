The week's best quotes on streets, vaping, volleyball and football

"I do wish for more civility, which is a big part of leadership. Values are the most important weapon we have against Russia and China. We do need to talk about values more and what binds us together. I'd like to appeal to our better angels." – Rep. Don Bacon during a phone interview with the Journal Star, where he said President’s Trump behavior was “not wise,” but didn’t rise to the level of impeachment.

“Lincoln is a growing city; that’s no surprise to anyone here. There are lots of things that impact growth, and good schools are a part of that.” – Marilyn Moore, former Lincoln Public Schools administrator and co-chair of the Great Schools for Great Kids, on the campaign in support of a $290 million LPS bond issue.

“We just can’t make it happen for the amount of money that we’ve got available to commit to it.” – Interim Transportation and Utilities Director Tom Casady on the city shelving its elevated roundabout project at 14th Street, Old Cheney Road and Warlick Boulevard after bids came in too high.

