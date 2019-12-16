The week's best quotes on streets, vaping, volleyball and football

"I do wish for more civility, which is a big part of leadership. Values are the most important weapon we have against Russia and China. We do need to talk about values more and what binds us together. I'd like to appeal to our better angels." – Rep. Don Bacon during a phone interview with the Journal Star, where he said President’s Trump behavior was “not wise,” but didn’t rise to the level of impeachment.
“Lincoln is a growing city; that’s no surprise to anyone here. There are lots of things that impact growth, and good schools are a part of that.” – Marilyn Moore, former Lincoln Public Schools administrator and co-chair of the Great Schools for Great Kids, on the campaign in support of a $290 million LPS bond issue.
“We just can’t make it happen for the amount of money that we’ve got available to commit to it.” – Interim Transportation and Utilities Director Tom Casady on the city shelving its elevated roundabout project at 14th Street, Old Cheney Road and Warlick Boulevard after bids came in too high.
"(Wisconsin) had the home crowd, they made some big plays when they needed to and they played great. They've proven to us that they're the best team in the Big Ten this year, and we wish them the best in the Final Four. I asked my team to come in here and compete, to play with courage, and I couldn't be more proud of the effort that they gave tonight." -- NU volleyball coach John Cook on Wisconsin's sweep of the Huskers in the NCAA tournament.
“He’s not going to do anything different. I respect somebody who has a blueprint and sticks to it.” – Husker Athletic Director Bill Moos on Coach Scott Frost, after two challenging seasons leading the football program.
“It’s widely known that secondhand smoke is harmful, yet we allow a wealthy demographic to smoke in cigar bars and socialize with like-minded people. Allowing people to smoke in cigar bars while banning vaping in vape shops is irrational and unfair.” – Sarah Linden, president of the Nebraska Vape Vendors Association and owner of three Generation V E-Cigarettes and Vape Bar locations in Lincoln, on a proposal to ban vaping inside public places.
"The technology you see here is allowing American families to spend less of their food dollars or their disposable income on food than anywhere else in the developed world." -- U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue, touring the Lincoln Premium Poultry plant in Fremont, which sends Costco 2 million chickens weekly.