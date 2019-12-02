The week's best quotes on roads, rodeo, the Sandhills and football

“We're all working together to make sure we optimize that quarter-cent sales tax and most importantly live up to the commitment so our constituents and residents see improvement." – City Council Chair Jane Raybould on planning for sales-tax funded street repairs and keeping the public informed.
“We worked the process and we came up with a very strong proposal … and we will ask the community for their support.” Lincoln Public Schools board member Don Mayhew on the board’s intention to move ahead with a Feb. 11 special election on a $290 million bond issue to build two new high schools.
“You think about that stuff, and not that it’s the driving force for any of this, but it’s been a special journey and a great ride this season for us. These are lifetime memories that we’ll always cherish.” – Wahoo football coach Chad Fox on his team’s C-1 championship and getting to put a gold medal around the neck of his son, senior tight end Nate.
“I’ve just been telling them they ought to consider keeping the folks here but expanding their footprint and that Nebraska is a very business-friendly state.” – Gov. Pete Ricketts, on his efforts to convince TD Ameritrade buyer Charles Schwab to keep or grow employment in Omaha. Schwab is purchasing TD Ameritrade, founded by Ricketts’ father Joe, for $26 billion.
"Eighty percent of all community college students are employed either part-time or full-time. So they need that aggressive mentoring, that aggressive advising to understand how to navigate that schedule so we can get them through as fast as possible." – Paul Illich, Southeast Community College president, on the Commit to Complete campaign, that encourages students to complete a four-year college degree in four years or fewer.
"So the Sandhills are just so precious to me. I feel that as ranchers, our job is to protect and take care of our environment for our livelihood. If we don't take care of our land, we're out of business." -- Mel Coffman on being good stewards of the land as power lines and wind farms encroach on the Sandhills.
"Imagine you're in high school, and your family makes it to the international Olympics of rodeo at the high school level, right before a lot of them go pro, and they couldn't bring their aunts and uncles and their cousins and maybe even both sets of grandparents because there wasn't enough hotel rooms." -- Amy Dickerson, executive director of the Lancaster Event Center on the better lodging in Lincoln than smaller Wyoming cities for the National High School Rodeo Finals.
“It doesn’t seem like it right now, coming off this game, but I know how much ground we’ve covered already. There’s a lot of things that needed to get fixed, and I think a lot of those have been addressed. I think when you plant a seed, you don’t necessarily see sprouts right away. … I know a lot of things have gotten better. We still have a lot of work to do, and we’ll evaluate a lot of that. I know there’s a lot of people around here that are hungry to get that little bit better so we can win some of those close games.” – Nebraska football coach Scott Frost as the Huskers’ season ended with a 27-24 loss to Iowa.