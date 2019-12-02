The week's best quotes on roads, rodeo, the Sandhills and football

"So the Sandhills are just so precious to me. I feel that as ranchers, our job is to protect and take care of our environment for our livelihood. If we don't take care of our land, we're out of business." -- Mel Coffman on being good stewards of the land as power lines and wind farms encroach on the Sandhills.

"Imagine you're in high school, and your family makes it to the international Olympics of rodeo at the high school level, right before a lot of them go pro, and they couldn't bring their aunts and uncles and their cousins and maybe even both sets of grandparents because there wasn't enough hotel rooms." -- Amy Dickerson, executive director of the Lancaster Event Center on the better lodging in Lincoln than smaller Wyoming cities for the National High School Rodeo Finals.

“It doesn’t seem like it right now, coming off this game, but I know how much ground we’ve covered already. There’s a lot of things that needed to get fixed, and I think a lot of those have been addressed. I think when you plant a seed, you don’t necessarily see sprouts right away. … I know a lot of things have gotten better. We still have a lot of work to do, and we’ll evaluate a lot of that. I know there’s a lot of people around here that are hungry to get that little bit better so we can win some of those close games.” – Nebraska football coach Scott Frost as the Huskers’ season ended with a 27-24 loss to Iowa.

