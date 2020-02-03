The week's best quotes on river management, food trucks, driver's licenses and a possible pardon

"The idea that posterity has been made to believe that I knew about and/or witnessed the death of my beloved family, and left with (Charlie) Starkweather willingly on a murder spree is too much for me to bear anymore." -- Caril Ann Clair, formerly Fugate, in her pardon application, which will be heard Feb. 18. Clair was convicted of first-degree murder and felony robbery for accompanying Starkweather in a rampage more than 60 years ago that left 11 dead.

"I feel there's enough room for everybody in this town." -- Nick Maestas, owner of Muchachos, on a plan to test regulations that would allow food trucks in downtown Lincoln.

"In order to live safe, full and authentic lives, it is essential that transgender people have access to identity documents ... that accurately reflect their name, gender identity and gender expression." -- Sen. Megan Hunt, on LB873, which would provide a gender-neutral designation on driver licenses and state identification cards.

"Moving forward, we want to see people and communities put first when managing the Missouri River." Gov. Pete Ricketts, on a partnership with the governors of Iowa, Kansas and Missouri, asking the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to rethink its priorities, which include fish and wildlife habitat and recreational opportunities.

"It's beyond me that we can come out with the same group of guys, same team, and give energy like we have been, and then go out and just lay an egg for the first 3 or 4 minutes of the half." -- Fred Hoiberg, Husker men's basketball coach, on an 8-0 run by Penn State to open the second half of a game Saturday. Nebraska eventually lost 76-64

