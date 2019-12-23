The week's best quotes on refugees, rodeo, heroes and the future

"With thousands of visitors ready to come to Lincoln next year for the National High School Finals Rodeo and now the (Family Motor Coach Association) Convention, the Lancaster Event Center is set to host premier events during the busy summer travel season, adding a tremendous boost to our hotels, restaurants and attractions." -- Jeff Maul, executive director and vice president of the Lincoln Convention & Visitors Bureau.
"Nebraskans stepped up to help save neighbors. It will forever be an example of what it means to be a Nebraskan." – Gov. Pete Ricketts, speaking at a ceremony honoring those who helped others during Nebraska’s spring flooding.
“My question for you, as we stare down 2020, is what will you do, what will you make happen?” -- Nancy Shank, associate director of the University of Nebraska Public Policy Center, releasing data from the Lincoln Vital Signs report, which aims to turn demographic data into community-improving strategies.
“As disappointed as I am in the way these proceedings were conducted in the House, I must now fulfill my constitutional duty as a juror in a Senate trial and I will assess all information as it becomes available to me.” – Sen. Deb Fischer after the House vote to impeach President Trump.
“You’re nervous for all these guys until it’s done. You kind of feel like a shepherd. You’re trying to keep the flock together and keep anybody from coming in and stealing one.” – Husker football Coach Scott Frost on recruiting efforts and National Signing Day.
“Our farmers and ranchers depend on trade to feed the world, and now Nebraska has a seat at the Senate’s most powerful trade committee.” – Sen. Ben Sasse on his appointment to the Senate Finance Committee.
"We are pleased the governor recognizes and honors our tradition and legacy of being a place of welcome in Nebraska." -- Sharon Brodkey, director of public relations and marketing for Lutheran Family Services, on Gov. Pete Ricketts’ consent to allow refugees to resettle in Nebraska, a move now required by the federal government for a state or communities to accept refugees.
“The University of Nebraska is not a fixer-upper. It’s doing very well, but I want to have an eye toward where we grow.” – NU President Ted Carter on a his plans to deliver a five-year plan for growth by the 100th day of his presidency.