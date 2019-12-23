The week's best quotes on refugees, rodeo, heroes and the future

"With thousands of visitors ready to come to Lincoln next year for the National High School Finals Rodeo and now the (Family Motor Coach Association) Convention, the Lancaster Event Center is set to host premier events during the busy summer travel season, adding a tremendous boost to our hotels, restaurants and attractions." -- Jeff Maul, executive director and vice president of the Lincoln Convention & Visitors Bureau.

"Nebraskans stepped up to help save neighbors. It will forever be an example of what it means to be a Nebraskan." – Gov. Pete Ricketts, speaking at a ceremony honoring those who helped others during Nebraska’s spring flooding.

“My question for you, as we stare down 2020, is what will you do, what will you make happen?” -- Nancy Shank, associate director of the University of Nebraska Public Policy Center, releasing data from the Lincoln Vital Signs report, which aims to turn demographic data into community-improving strategies.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“As disappointed as I am in the way these proceedings were conducted in the House, I must now fulfill my constitutional duty as a juror in a Senate trial and I will assess all information as it becomes available to me.” – Sen. Deb Fischer after the House vote to impeach President Trump.