The week's best quotes on prisons, NU presidential searches and impeachment

"Having strong, supportive relationships is important both during and after your incarceration. So we would like to offer you the opportunity to be considered for an interstate transfer to your home state at no cost to you." – Diane Sabatka-Rine, chief of operations for the Nebraska prison system, in a letter to 601 inmates who are eligible for a program to finish their sentences in their home states, rather than Nebraska.

"As chief executive for the city of Lincoln, I am determined to ensure all our employees feel welcome and included as valuable members of our city team and that they are free from harm, no matter who they are or whom they love." – Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird announcing an anti-discrimination policy enacted for city employees.

“Without the ability to compare one candidate to another, meaningful feedback on whether the priority candidate is the best candidate for the position is impossible. We can merely endorse the search committee’s choice or not.” – An excerpt from a joint statement from the UNL and UNO chapters of the American Association of University Professors, criticizing the priority-finalist process used select key positions in the university system.

