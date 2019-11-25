The week's best quotes on prisons, NU presidential searches and impeachment

"Having strong, supportive relationships is important both during and after your incarceration. So we would like to offer you the opportunity to be considered for an interstate transfer to your home state at no cost to you." – Diane Sabatka-Rine, chief of operations for the Nebraska prison system, in a letter to 601 inmates who are eligible for a program to finish their sentences in their home states, rather than Nebraska.
"As chief executive for the city of Lincoln, I am determined to ensure all our employees feel welcome and included as valuable members of our city team and that they are free from harm, no matter who they are or whom they love." – Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird announcing an anti-discrimination policy enacted for city employees.
“Without the ability to compare one candidate to another, meaningful feedback on whether the priority candidate is the best candidate for the position is impossible. We can merely endorse the search committee’s choice or not.” – An excerpt from a joint statement from the UNL and UNO chapters of the American Association of University Professors, criticizing the priority-finalist process used select key positions in the university system.
“This is a huge issue. And we’re willing to do what we have to do to get people on it.” – Laurie Gill, South Dakota’s secretary for the Department of Social Services, discussing the state’s controversial “Meth. I’m on it,” anti-drug campaign.
“Whenever there is a change in administrations, especially in this particular changeover where there was a 12-year constant, you worry that the progress will slow. That’s not been the case.” – Lincoln Chamber of Commerce President Wendy Birdsall reflecting on Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird’s first six months in office.
“I've seen and heard enough evidence (to) clearly believe it was the right thing to start this inquiry," he said. "The House has no choice but to move forward. The best advice (for members of Congress) is that you've got only one responsibility now and that is to the Constitution. Your North Star is the Constitution." – Former Republican Sen. Chuck Hagel on President Donald Trump’s impeachment hearings.
“When you get on a roll and get some momentum and get winning, it seems like it just keeps going in that direction. I think our guys need a few of these (type of wins) to have the confidence that these kind of things can happen.” – Husker football Coach Scott Frost after his team’s 54-7 win over Maryland Saturday.