"I don’t think we’re going to see a lot of citations. But I also would expect that people are going to follow the law." – Lincoln City Attorney Jeff Kirkpatrick on proposed gun ordinances to mandate secure storage in vehicles and reporting of stolen guns within 48 hours.
"When a representative is so difficult to meet with when you try to go through traditional avenues, I feel like being in public at an event like this invites a conversation with your constituents.” – Omaha resident Elena Salisbury, who tried to ask Sen. Ben Sasse a policy question while he sold Runzas at Memorial Stadium, a practice he announced he’s stopping during his reelection campaign.
“We’re not on the decision committee whether we should or should not pay the judgment. We’re on the how-to-fund-it committee, and we’re trying to find ways to fund this as best as possible and take some of the burden off the landowner." – Gage County Board Chairman Erich Tiemann on the sales tax hike approved to pay the $28 million federal judgment owed to the Beatrice 6.
"Tolerance goes both ways, and the division in our current political climate will perpetuate if we neglect basic civility." – Marilyn Synek, who works for Nebraska Family Alliance, on a confrontation she had at a Lincoln coffee shop with a transgender employee who later lost her job.
"We’ve had to learn a lot of lessons as a football team, coaches and players alike, since I got to Nebraska. I kind of feel like we rounded a little bit of a corner." – Nebraska football coach Scott Frost, following the Huskers’ 44-8 win over Northern Illinois.
"China cannot continue to be allowed to have unfair trade practices. It's important that we get it right for the long term. Farmers are not happy, but they also support the president (in his effort to) get the long-term relationship right with China." – Gov. Pete Ricketts on continued trade uncertainty with China.
“This is a marathon, not a sprint. There are two key questions, how big will the bond issue be and what projects are in it?” – Lincoln Public Schools Board President Lanny Boswell on the special election for a bond issue tentatively planned for February 2020.