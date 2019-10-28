“We were just flat blown away.” – University of Nebraska Regent Jim Pillen, on the priority candidate to become NU’s next president, Walter Carter, who formerly served as president of the U.S. Naval Academy.
"If the issue is crime, then let's address the crime and not create a new criminal. Just because someone wets their pants, don't make everyone wear diapers." – Teresa Clark of Big Shots, testifying against a proposed Lincoln city ordinance mandating guns in cars to be locked up.
"I am respectful of the office of the President. But, Mr. President, you have entered my wheelhouse. This is about our Constitution. And separation of powers. We are legislating; we are investigating; we are litigating." – House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, addressing Nebraska Democrats.
"If I am trying to get a salary for football players because they're unpaid employees of the state, I hope that will let you know how serious I am when I say those who are acknowledged to be employees should get a fair wage." – Omaha Sen. Ernie Chambers, criticizing the wages received by Nebraska Department of Correctional Services employees.
“I told the team, right now, that’s where we are. We’re just OK. Because a lot of the things that are done are just OK. I’m not going to be happy with just OK, and I want a bunch of team players that aren’t happy with just OK.” – Nebraska football coach Scott Frost after the team’s 38-31 loss to Indiana.
"This is an excellent place to begin the conversation. It's the draft of a plan that addresses needs across the district and in all grades." – Lincoln Public Schools board member Don Mayhew, on the board’s recommendations for a bond issue that includes two new high schools, one elementary school and no middle schools.
“We love Nebraska. The people up there are so nice. We thought, ‘We owe them. Let’s pay it forward.’” – Louisiana resident Jerry Brent, on his work organizing a November Cajun-themed fundraiser benefiting flood-damaged Niobrara.