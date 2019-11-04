“Finding people who check all those boxes is like trying to find someone who can walk across the Missouri River. I think with Ted Carter, you find someone who has done a number of those things. I think he’s an ideal choice.” – Terry Hartle, senior vice president for government and public affairs at the American Council on Education, on the University of Nebraska’s preferred presidential candidate.
“It’s not up to the Attorney General’s office. It’s not up to Director Frakes. And, I’m sorry, but it’s not up to this court to override that legislative determination. The legislative history couldn’t be clearer. The identity of the execution drug supplier is not confidential in Nebraska. Period.” – Shawn Renner, arguing before the Nebraska Supreme Court the name of execution drug suppliers is public record.
“It’s been spectacular. I’ve lived here nearly my whole life, pretty much, and I’ve never seen it look this great.” – David City Mayor Alan Zavodny on the Hallmark Channel’s “Hometown Christmas” event, which turned the hometown of the company’s founder into a winter wonderland for a day.
“Our graduating seniors’ ACT scores are not where we want them to be, and we will continue to work on that. We believe we are on the right track.” – Matt Larson, associate superintendent of instruction for Lincoln Public Schools, on the steps being taken after students’ ACT scores fell for a second straight year.
"These kids come to us with a really tough life behind them. It takes work to undo that. We try to give them the opportunity to work through the issues they have." – Bo Botelho, chief operations officer for the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, on the state’s leasing of space at the Lancaster County Youth Services Facility to ease concerns about the Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Centers.
“I came back to Nebraska to get this fixed and I’m going to do it, regardless of what has to happen. … We’re going to get it there. I won’t let anything else happen.” – Nebraska football coach Scott Frost, after the Huskers lost an early lead to Purdue to fall to 4-5 for the season.
“It’s a lot less work, so I hope they don’t mess it up. In my opinion, if the USDA believes school lunches are healthy, why don’t they just provide free lunches to everyone?” – Lincoln Public Schools Nutrition Services Director Edith Zumwalt, on a proposed federal rule change that would limit eligibility for food stamps and affect students who receive free and reduced-price lunches.