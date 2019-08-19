“If we’re constantly dipping into the rainy day fund, that means we’re not doing our job with the budget.” – Lincoln City Councilman Roy Christensen on the proposed city budget, which calls for dipping into cash reserves for the second straight year.
"They can't do that now, because they don't know if that has 0.3% THC in it or if it has 30% THC in it. There's no way to tell by looking at the plant itself." – Lancaster County Attorney Pat Condon, on the confusion Nebraska’s hemp law has caused officers and prosecutors proving marijuana possession charges.
"Hemp is not coming; hemp is here. I'm looking forward for Doane entering this exciting, fast-moving industry." – Doane University chemistry professor Andrea Holmes, who will be teaching an online class to train workers in the hemp and cannabis industries.
“It’s so important for young women to see other women in leadership positions. Thank you for showing us what’s possible.” – University of Nebraska Student Regent Aya Yousuf as Susan Fritz became the first woman to lead NU after she was installed as interim president.
"I have never been in a state where the value and position of agriculture is so crazy-good. People really stand up for agriculture and it shows at the State Fair." – Nebraska State Fair Executive Director Lori Cox, on the fair’s 150th anniversary celebration, which begins Friday.
“I think we have a shot to play at a really high level. And I think this group, even though it’s a young group, there is some experience in there, and I think we have a chance to really play great system volleyball like we train, because they’re going to get a lot of time and a lot of reps on it.” – Nebraska volleyball coach John Cook, whose young team enters the season ranked No. 2 nationally.
"It is not clear, however, how the Tribe's casino is any more detrimental than the three casinos, licensed by the state of Iowa, that are already operating in neighboring Council Bluffs." – U.S. District Judge Stephanie Rose, in her opinion that allowed the Ponca Tribe of Nebraska to continue operating its casino in Carter Lake, Iowa, near Omaha’s Eppley Airfield.