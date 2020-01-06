The week's best quotes on helping kids, Pinnacle Bank Arena and states' rights

"We can't let that go. Our job is to get to the bottom of it, to make sure nothing like this happens again." – Sarpy County Sheriff Jeff Davis, on the ongoing investigation into where students got alcohol before a car crash that killed four Gretna High School girls last summer. The probe has encompassed 400 hours, 97 tips, 40 interviews and 22 search warrants.
"We're there whenever (the kids) need us. If it's 3 a.m. and they call, we're there. Child abuse doesn't know any business hours or holidays." – Bacon-Man, on his role with Bikers Against Child Abuse. He’s president of the Star City BACA chapter.
“We’d argue a game here and there, but it was more fun than anything. We constantly challenged each other. There were always valid points on both sides. We would both say, ‘Trust me; that’s the play.’” – Eric Jensen, who, with friend Matt Kucera, who won $1.47 million in a Las Vegas competition picking NFL games against the point spread.
“Remember when (arena opponents) would say ‘Will anybody, any of the big ones, come to the arena?' It’s amazing. They’ve come. It shows Lincoln will show up for shows over the long run. The production people love the building. The audiences are responsive. The agents, managers and promoters now know where Lincoln is.” -- Pinnacle Bank Arena manager Tom Lorenz, on the venue that's hosted 98 concerts in its first six years.
"Every student has individual needs, and we are tying to meet those needs. But we are done being assaulted. We are done being hurt. We are done watching children get hurt and watching other people get hurt." -- Jenni Benson, president of the Nebraska State Education Association, on the goal of LB147, which would create a statewide policy regarding physical restraint of students for safety or disciplinary reasons.
"This is probably the most states-rights White House since Ronald Reagan. They recently brought governors to the White House to talk about deregulation. This administration does push power out from D.C." -- Gov. Pete Ricketts, discussion the advantages of having good relations with the White House.
"The short session is a completely different session. Be prepared for a number, if not an extensive number, of late nights in order to facilitate all the priority bills." -- Speaker Jim Scheer on the upcoming 60-day legislative session.