“Early on, the staff in the past administration was asking for an iconic design, and I believe they got an iconic design. I just think we’ll have a lot of iconic potholes that we’ll see that need to be fixed.” – City Councilman Richard Meginnis, after the council defeated on a 3-4 vote his proposal to delay construction of a $36 million elevated roundabout at 14th Street, Old Cheney Road and Warlick Boulevard.
“That is the thing that will ultimately tell you what kind of group you have is when that adversity hits in a real game setting. You can use the excuse of, well, we’ve got so many new faces, new players. We’re not going to do that. We got outplayed today. And we’re going to find a way to bounce back with effort and preparation. That’s all we can do moving forward.” – Husker men’s basketball Coach Fred Hoiberg after a season opening 66-47 loss to UC Riverside.
“I don’t want to wake up one day and wished we’d done more. I don’t want to wake up one day and have to console grieving families.” – Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird after signing an ordinance requiring guns left in vehicles to be out of sight and the vehicle doors locked. Gaylor Baird said she preferred an earlier, more restrictive draft of the ordinance but approved this one as “incremental step forward.”
"The mascot at Raymond Central is the mustang. It is not the guinea pigs and neither are our children." -- Carol Sherman, testifying in opposition to a 380,000-chicken farm in northwest Lancaster County. Commissioners voted 3-2 to reject the application to build the facility.
"I don't relate very well to people who aren't going to scratch, claw and bite and do everything they can to win. The ones who do that are kids who I can relate to really easily because that's the way I think and that's the way our coaching staff thinks. When I was in the locker room (as Nebraska's quarterback in 1996-97), that's the way everybody thought." --Husker football coach Scott Frost, talking about working with players today.
“I wholeheartedly support the 2019 social studies standards. They meet current thinking and include new and exciting approaches that will instill a lifetime of civic involvement when students graduate.” -- Former Nebraska Secretary of State John Gale on revisions to the social studies standards approved by the state board of education, emphasizing more depth and examining events from multiple perspectives.