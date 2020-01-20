The week's best quotes on flooding, free speech and foam hats

"Through it all, Nebraskans showed the world what it truly means to be Nebraska strong. When we were faced with the most widespread and costliest natural disaster in state history, Nebraskans responded with heroic grit, determination, resilience and generosity." -- Gov. Pete Ricketts during his State of the State address.
“It is important to teach the incredible power of the First Amendment and its consequences at an early age so that we have bright leaders and engaged journalists.” -- Sen. Adam Morfeld, of Lincoln, on LB206, which broadens freedom of speech for students in school settings and protects the teachers who work with them.
"We really need to see these things in person. It sounds like a way to get free food, but it really helps us out." -- Ralph Bruno, founder of Foamation, on a free shipment of Runzas he fed employees who are working on a polyurethane headgear version of the Nebraska treat. The company's most famous offering is its cheesehead hat.
"It’s a critical step forward in stopping escalation of the trade dispute with what has been one of our largest trading partners and purchasers of Nebraska agricultural commodities, particularly Nebraska soybeans. Equally important, this deal opens the door for the U.S. to regain a foothold in Chinese markets. Make no mistake, there’s a lot of ground for the U.S. to make up." -- Steve Nelson, president of the Nebraska Farm Bureau, on an initial trade agreement with China signed by President Trump.
"To muzzle the employees so that information getting to the Legislature is tightly controlled is not helpful in solving the crisis over at the Department of Corrections." -- Sen. Steve Lathrop of Omaha, on a soon-to-be-enacted policy of the Department of Corrections to control how prison staffers can communicate with state legislators.
"Even if the military has plausible deniability with this, defense contractors might be involved. By the time they 'fess up to it, they'll have been in the sky for four years." -- Dan Carlson, a retired meteorologist in western Nebraska, on drone sightings in Colorado and Nebraska that have remained unexplained.
“I don’t know when I’m retiring, but I don’t make that decision (on the next head coach). I don’t think it’s in my job description, unless it changed, so that will be the athletic director’s decision what happens there.” -- John Cook, NU volleyball coach on the possibility that newly hired associate head coach Tyler Hildebrand could at some point be his successor.