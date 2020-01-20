The week's best quotes on flooding, free speech and foam hats

"Through it all, Nebraskans showed the world what it truly means to be Nebraska strong. When we were faced with the most widespread and costliest natural disaster in state history, Nebraskans responded with heroic grit, determination, resilience and generosity." -- Gov. Pete Ricketts during his State of the State address.

“It is important to teach the incredible power of the First Amendment and its consequences at an early age so that we have bright leaders and engaged journalists.” -- Sen. Adam Morfeld, of Lincoln, on LB206, which broadens freedom of speech for students in school settings and protects the teachers who work with them.

"We really need to see these things in person. It sounds like a way to get free food, but it really helps us out." -- Ralph Bruno, founder of Foamation, on a free shipment of Runzas he fed employees who are working on a polyurethane headgear version of the Nebraska treat. The company's most famous offering is its cheesehead hat.

