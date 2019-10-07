"There is no doubt we have the workforce and the people right here in Geneva and the surrounding communities to not only continue the operation of the YRTC, but give it the right tools and opportunity to rebuild the center back to the pride of our community that it once was." – Geneva Mayor Eric Kamler, imploring a legislative committee to reopen the youth treatment center once it’s fixed.
“We’ve been waiting for a reallocation of waived gallons for a long time. To say we were upset with the refinery waivers is an understatement, so today’s announcement is welcome news.” – Dan Nerud, a Dorchester farmer who’s president of the Nebraska Corn Growers Association, on the Trump administration’s rule change designed to increase demand for ethanol.
“We’re not against agriculture and the growth of agriculture. We’re simply opposed to the location.” – Raymond Central Superintendent Derrick Joel, speaking in opposition to a proposed poultry farm near the district’s high school approved by Lancaster County planners.
“I just wanted to do the best for my team and help in any way I can. It’s a selfish mindset, not really enjoying it personally, but trying to help the team outweighs all of that.” – Nebraska kicker Lane McCallum, after hitting the game-winning field goal to beat Northwestern.
You have free articles remaining.
"My father taught Navajo Indians in the '60s, my family members also wrote books about Native Americans — none of us had heard about this story. When I read the book, I could not believe what an impact this case had on history.” – Filmmaker Andrew Troy, who’s announced plans to come to Nebraska to create a feature film on Chief Standing Bear’s story.
“In the end, the bylaws and procedures are better with these changes. It makes it very clear for the administration what they are to do and how they are to handle it. It makes it very clear what the faculty’s rights are and their role in all of this.” – Kevin Hanrahan, president of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Faculty Senate, on disciplinary changes for staff stemming from a 2017 incident.
“It’s a situation where we have a completely new roster, and with that comes challenges. There’s no doubt about it. But again, we’re a group that’s going to go out there and hopefully compete at a high level every time we step on the floor and hopefully put ourselves in a position to win.” – Nebraska men’s basketball coach Fred Hoiberg at Big Ten Media Days.