"I understand people's hesitancy about facial recognition. But it's not just a facial recognition match that is going to lead to the arrest. It has to be taken within the context of the totality of the investigation." – Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister on the addition of facial recognition technology to the police department’s new video processing software.
"Lincoln's never done anything like this, and I'm going to go out on a limb and say that it's very successful. I think we'll finally get a feel for what it does for our city and our county and our state." – Kendra Ronnau, a board member with the Lancaster County Ag Society, on her predictions for the National High School Finals Rodeo, which comes to Lincoln next July.
“It’s a big deal, I think, especially with the impact of having something on that corner where we lost the Post & Nickel. It’s vitally important to have catalyst retail on key corners downtown and, especially at 14th and P streets, which is our main connection between downtown and the university.” – Downtown Lincoln Association President Todd Ogden, on Lululemon’s plans to open a downtown store.
"It's just another opportunity to try to make some more money. Especially this year, we've got about 1,600 acres that's under water between our stuff in Missouri and our stuff in Nebraska. So we thought this would be a good year to try it out." – Richardson County farmer Andrew Johansen, on what it means to be able to plant a hemp crop this year after winning a lottery for a license.
"He knows property taxes are a big problem, and he wants to address that problem." – Elkhorn Sen. Lou Ann Linehan, chair of the Revenue Committee, on its plans to work with Gov. Pete Ricketts in search of property tax reform.
“This is Nebraska. The fan base is used to winning championships. I know it’s a drought right now. But we’re ready to turn it all the way around. And not in talk, in action. … We want to be in Indianapolis come December. We want to win that game.” – Nebraska linebacker Mohamed Barry, laying out at Big Ten Media Days the Huskers’ goals for the 2019 season.
"Throughout history, Lincoln has responded every time capacity has been added into the market.” – Lincoln Airport Executive Director David Haring, on the facility’s 16% increase in passenger traffic in 2019.