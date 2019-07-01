"We don't know what's coming around the river bend. … We have so many needs.” – Lancaster County Board Chair Roma Amundson on likely cuts in the county budget, as $11 million would be required to meet every agency’s budget requests.
"Everybody across the country is suffering from a lack of 'warm bodies,' if you will. But it's particularly limiting in the tech area." – Lincoln Chamber of Commerce President Wendy Birdsall on the collaboration between the Lincoln and Omaha interests to recruit tech workers to the two cities.
"It was surreal. I didn't know what to think. There was a lot going through my mind." – Nate Lashley, a graduate of Mitchell High School, who overcame the death of his parents and girlfriend in a plane crash 15 years ago to become the fourth Nebraska native to win a PGA Tour event.
"It's difficult to come up with a policy that's going to make everyone happy all the time.” – Nebraska Farmers Union President John Hansen, on the proposal to create zoning regulations on large livestock operations in Lancaster County following last year’s approval of a 190,000-chicken facility.
"People want to show their respect and reverence for the veterans who fought for our freedoms and our Constitution. Everyone has their reasons; this is their way of saying thank you." – Pam Overman, as hundreds of strangers turned out for the funeral of Dale Quick, a Korean War veteran with no relatives living in the immediate area.
“There are a lot of churches that are still there – and they’re not bad people – but their walls have been used to keep people out. We were very intentional to say, ‘We don’t want to be a commuter church. We want to serve the neighborhood.’” – Jeff Heerspink, pastor of F Street Neighborhood Church, on the transformation of the corner of 14th and B streets.
“I have not been afraid to do the work that needs to be done, and I haven't always known ahead or predicted what that path might be, but I'm not afraid to dig in and figure it out.” – Lancaster County Commissioner Christa Yoakum, on her appointment to the board.