The week's best quotes on Corrections, coronavirus and racism

"It has been wonderful. We have been treated with nothing but respect." -- Joanne Kirkland of Knoxville, Tennessee, after being release from quarantine in Omaha. She was one of four Americans exposed to COVID-19 on a Japanese cruise ship.
"I think there's a time and place. ... We're going to support the senators coming out and visiting; we just want to know when, that's all. ... We need to be careful about what gets shared." -- Dannette Smith, Health and Human Services Department CEO, opposing LB1191, which specifies that HHS and Correctional Services workers can communicate with senators and testify at hearings.
“We know these things aren’t isolated to one school or one school setting. They’re taking place in the community and other settings, so we need to be able to talk about addressing those issues beyond school walls because it’s bigger than the school. It’s a community issue.” -- Walter Powell, LPS equity, diversity and multicultural administrator, on racial incidents encountered by students.
"It's never too late to do the right thing. Anyone can stand up here and say they're not racist. Great. But as a white person, you can never understand what people of color go through." -- Sen. Carol Blood of Bellevue, supporting an amendment to add "slavery, lynching and racial massacres in America" to a bill requiring incorporation of the Holocaust and other genocides into the state's multicultural education standards.
"People will be coming in from all directions to get their medicine." -- Ricky Gray Grass, a tribal leader on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation, discussion a vote by the Oglala Sioux tribe to legalize medical and recreational marijuana.